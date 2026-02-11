Jeremy Kyle was the MC for Reform UK’s Birmingham rally and this A++ comeback didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them

Politics jeremy kyle Reform UK

Birmingham has never seen anything like it – thank goodness – after Reform UK held a convention in the city to rally the troops and shift a few of those party branded football tops, presumably.

And your host for the occasion was none other than Jeremy Kyle – you remember – and how excited was he to be there? This excited.

Jeremy Kyle just kicked off the Birmingham NEC Rally in style – and he's doubling down hard: Birmingham is crying out for Reform!

Time for real change! #ReformUK pic.twitter.com/nFZi9BpwnQ — 🇬🇧UKJ0N🇬🇧 (@ukJ0N) February 9, 2026

And while there were no end of on-point responses …

The Jeremy Kyle show has really reached new lows. — Freedom for Scotland. Independence now. Ⓥ (@voice_scottish) February 9, 2026

Awful shit of a man, perfectly suited. — Jake 🌹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ToryWipeout) February 9, 2026

This is a gameshow, not serious politics https://t.co/qKeOfXpmlw — Curtis Daly (@CurtisDaly_) February 9, 2026

I dare him to bring his lie detector out. — INERTIA (@inertiathc) February 9, 2026

Jeremy Kyle is a twat in a room full of incredibly thick gammon. — Martin (@martininyorks) February 9, 2026

… this one surely said it best.

When you think back to this wretched little clown's television show, and the way he condescended people – those often addicts, or simply down on their luck – and now seeing this, and who he's standing for, how can you ever think Reform are on the side of the working class? https://t.co/LFla5czedv — GfB 📚 (@Dr_Gavin_Brewis) February 10, 2026

Boom.

Using Jeremy Kyle just shows why not to vote Reform — jill mcmullon (@jillmcmullon) February 9, 2026

Sadly those who support reform cannot be rationally talked to or informed about who they support. — Joe🍀 (@cfcjoe6777) February 10, 2026

READ MORE

Lee Anderson threatened a university whose debating society banned Reform UK and was given a lesson he’ll never forget

Source @ukJ0N