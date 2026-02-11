Politics jeremy kyle Reform UK
Jeremy Kyle was the MC for Reform UK’s Birmingham rally and this A++ comeback didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them
Birmingham has never seen anything like it – thank goodness – after Reform UK held a convention in the city to rally the troops and shift a few of those party branded football tops, presumably.
And your host for the occasion was none other than Jeremy Kyle – you remember – and how excited was he to be there? This excited.
Jeremy Kyle just kicked off the Birmingham NEC Rally in style – and he's doubling down hard:
Birmingham is crying out for Reform!
Time for real change! #ReformUK pic.twitter.com/nFZi9BpwnQ
— 🇬🇧UKJ0N🇬🇧 (@ukJ0N) February 9, 2026
And while there were no end of on-point responses …
The Jeremy Kyle show has really reached new lows.
— Freedom for Scotland. Independence now. Ⓥ (@voice_scottish) February 9, 2026
Awful shit of a man, perfectly suited.
— Jake 🌹🏴 (@ToryWipeout) February 9, 2026
This is a gameshow, not serious politics https://t.co/qKeOfXpmlw
— Curtis Daly (@CurtisDaly_) February 9, 2026
I dare him to bring his lie detector out.
— INERTIA (@inertiathc) February 9, 2026
Jeremy Kyle is a twat in a room full of incredibly thick gammon.
— Martin (@martininyorks) February 9, 2026
… this one surely said it best.
When you think back to this wretched little clown's television show, and the way he condescended people – those often addicts, or simply down on their luck – and now seeing this, and who he's standing for, how can you ever think Reform are on the side of the working class? https://t.co/LFla5czedv
— GfB 📚 (@Dr_Gavin_Brewis) February 10, 2026
Boom.
Using Jeremy Kyle just shows why not to vote Reform
— jill mcmullon (@jillmcmullon) February 9, 2026
Sadly those who support reform cannot be rationally talked to or informed about who they support.
— Joe🍀 (@cfcjoe6777) February 10, 2026
Source @ukJ0N