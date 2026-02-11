Politics lee anderson Reform UK

Lee Anderson threatened a university whose debating society banned Reform UK and was given a lesson he’ll never forget

John Plunkett. Updated February 11th, 2026

Reform UK – no, stick with us, please – has got the hump with Bangor University after its debating society rejected a request by one of its MPs, Sarah Pochin, to address students.

Pochin was told in no uncertain terms that she was no welcome, a decision the society said it had taken ‘in line with our values’. Here’s a bit more of what they had to say.

‘We stand by this decision as a committee. Their approach to the lives of others is antithetical to the values of welcoming and fair debate that our society has upheld for 177 years.

We are proud to be the first of the debating unions to take a stand against Reform UK. We strongly implore our fellow societies to join us in keeping hate out of our universities.’

It prompted Reform UK’s unelected policy wonk Zia Yusuf to threaten withdrawing the university’s £30m state funding.

And the vein on Lee Anderson’s forehead was absolutely throbbing.

They seem nice.

And we mention it not because it speaks volumes about Reform UK, but because – hard to believe we know – Anderson and his ilk hadn’t got it quite right.

Because the decision had nothing to do with the university (clue was in the ‘debating society’ bit) and they were given a lesson they will surely never forget. Well, let’s hope so, eh?

Source @LeeAndersonMP_