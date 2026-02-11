Lee Anderson threatened a university whose debating society banned Reform UK and was given a lesson he’ll never forget

Politics lee anderson Reform UK

Reform UK – no, stick with us, please – has got the hump with Bangor University after its debating society rejected a request by one of its MPs, Sarah Pochin, to address students.

Pochin was told in no uncertain terms that she was no welcome, a decision the society said it had taken ‘in line with our values’. Here’s a bit more of what they had to say.

‘We stand by this decision as a committee. Their approach to the lives of others is antithetical to the values of welcoming and fair debate that our society has upheld for 177 years. We are proud to be the first of the debating unions to take a stand against Reform UK. We strongly implore our fellow societies to join us in keeping hate out of our universities.’

It prompted Reform UK’s unelected policy wonk Zia Yusuf to threaten withdrawing the university’s £30m state funding.

Bangor University have banned Reform and called us “racist, transphobic and homophobic”. Bangor receives £30 million in state funding a year, much of which comes from Reform-voting taxpayers. I am sure they won’t mind losing every penny of that state funding under a Reform… pic.twitter.com/piUPlBzEcY — Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) February 9, 2026

And the vein on Lee Anderson’s forehead was absolutely throbbing.

This gives me a great idea on how to save the taxpayer £30 million. We’re coming for you. https://t.co/QRu61qJCG0 — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) February 10, 2026

They seem nice.

And we mention it not because it speaks volumes about Reform UK, but because – hard to believe we know – Anderson and his ilk hadn’t got it quite right.

Because the decision had nothing to do with the university (clue was in the ‘debating society’ bit) and they were given a lesson they will surely never forget. Well, let’s hope so, eh?

1.

So you want to cut the Educational Funding for an entire University because one Student Union Committee refused to debate two of your MP’s for 90 minutes? And you wonder why I won’t stop calling you and your Party dangerous and stupid? — Craig Bromfield (@craigbromf) February 10, 2026

2.

30p Lee, the gift that keeps on giving. The decision was taken by the student society, not the institution. The level of ignorance in this latest outburst is another example why ensuring our kids get a decent education is really vital. No one in public life should be this dumb. — Nick (@nblake22) February 10, 2026

3.

This is surely the definition of being a snowflake. MPs ask a student debating society if they can come and give a talk. Students say no thanks. MPs get so offended they threaten to withdraw funding from the entire university, which would destroy hundreds of jobs. Pathetic. https://t.co/9b0GXvVE87 — Martin Williams (@martinrw) February 10, 2026

4.

Like Zia and Richard Stupid Tice, Lee seems to be mistaking a debating society for the actual university. The society is not part of Bangor University, receives no state funding and simply said no thanks when two morons tried to invite themselves to their club. https://t.co/nrGx9YEWAf — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) February 10, 2026

5.

Lee Anderson is threatening to defund a university.. Lee fails to realise that this decision wasn’t made by the university, but by a society run by students. If they don’t want Reform, that’s their choice. Grow up, @reformparty_uk. https://t.co/y6jpqebq3C — Tom Howard (@TomHowardASD) February 10, 2026

6.

Nothing says “we’re not fascist” like threatening to defund organisations that disagree with you. pic.twitter.com/sqQfbervsB — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) February 10, 2026

7.

Kind of like how Trump denies states disaster relief funding if they didn’t vote for him… Happy to hurt a whole institution and everyone within it to make a point These people are just awful and I really hope people wake up before it’s too late. https://t.co/9XRTN6Liam — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 10, 2026

8.

Free speech is the right to say we don’t want to listen to you. Free speech is not thuggish bullying threats. Lee’s got free speech confused with something else. https://t.co/YFzJgyiIwD — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) February 10, 2026

9.

reform threatening to defund an educational institution because they don’t agree with you. hmmm very normal thing to do definitely not fascist at all — Evie ♡ (@EFCevie) February 10, 2026

10.

Lee really hates people who could get into university. https://t.co/JWejT4QrLy — Cathy Beesley (@beesley_cathy) February 10, 2026

11.

So a Reform government would only fund universities that support it? Nothing fascist about that. And, disgusting of you to suggest that taxpayers money is racists’ money. — Shoaib M Khan (@ShoaibMKhan) February 9, 2026

12.

This is TRUMP 101 – throw their toys out the pram and threaten to destroy the lives and prospects of 10,000s of students, staff and lecturers. A vengeful & spiteful party who will destroy Britain if given any power. — Sam (@SamCKx) February 10, 2026

13.

Are you incapable of distinguishing between a university and a debating society, Zia? — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) February 9, 2026

14.

Really concerning that a supposedly mainstream political party would threaten to defund an entire Welsh university because of a statement from a handful of students in its debating society. Full on Trump behaviour. https://t.co/WJR5Y1r400 — Richard John (@RichardJohnRJ) February 10, 2026

15.

“I have written to the Vice Chancellor of #Bangor University informing him that barring #Reform from speaking at his university is unlawful.” … but he didn’t, did he? Silly, silly little man. https://t.co/pVAbYESS8g — John O’Connell (@jdpoc) February 10, 2026

16.

They’re threatening to take away funding to a university because a student society banned them, and they’re pretending it was the entire university. So pathetic. https://t.co/3YeaZ1RjQ7 — Philip Proudfoot (@PhilipProudfoot) February 10, 2026

17.

Like Zia and Richard Stupid Tice, Lee seems to be mistaking a debating society for the actual university. The society is not part of Bangor University, receives no state funding and simply said no thanks when two morons tried to invite themselves to their club. https://t.co/nrGx9YEWAf — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) February 10, 2026

18.

Oh, dear, oh dear, Zia. Another #Reform FuckUp. 1. Statement is from the Debating Society, not #Bangor University. At the request of the students. One does not represent the other. 2. Threatening funding from a group that disagrees with you is … very Berlin 1934. https://t.co/TlvsxTaeU7 pic.twitter.com/TZ36NatHrc — John O’Connell (@jdpoc) February 10, 2026

19.

This party is the biggest bunch of wet blanket cry babies out there. Honestly so lame, don’t you have actual jobs to be doing? https://t.co/aYWlFfmttW — Soph (@SophieMcDLaw) February 10, 2026

READ MORE

Nigel Farage wants to stop people working from home and of all the A++ comebacks Jeremy Clarkson knocked the rest out the park

Source @LeeAndersonMP_