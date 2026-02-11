US Fox News Jesse watters Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov wins Zinger of the Week for her light-speed response to Fox co-host Jesse Watters’ tale of being called Fascist in a drive-by heckling

Nobody owns right-wing Fox News host Jesse Watters harder than he owns himself, with his many pronouncements on what is and isn’t masculine enough for his liking.

Things that don’t meet the Watters manliness criteria include –

Drinking through a straw

Voting for a woman

Smiling.

Moving swiftly on, his The Five co-host Jessica Tarlov came a close second in the Watters-owning stakes when he unwittingly set her up for an absolute slam-dunk.

Watch what happened.

She didn’t miss a beat. Twitter was all over it.

