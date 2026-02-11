Jessica Tarlov wins Zinger of the Week for her light-speed response to Fox co-host Jesse Watters’ tale of being called Fascist in a drive-by heckling

US Fox News Jesse watters Jessica Tarlov

Nobody owns right-wing Fox News host Jesse Watters harder than he owns himself, with his many pronouncements on what is and isn’t masculine enough for his liking.

Things that don’t meet the Watters manliness criteria include –

Drinking through a straw Voting for a woman Smiling.

Moving swiftly on, his The Five co-host Jessica Tarlov came a close second in the Watters-owning stakes when he unwittingly set her up for an absolute slam-dunk.

Watch what happened.

Watters: I was walking in my street, a car drives by and I give him a wave. He rolls down the window and says, “F U fascist.” He doesn’t know I’m a fascist! Jessica: Yes, he does. You’re on TV. pic.twitter.com/QIB4uOg6oj — Acyn (@Acyn) February 10, 2026

She didn’t miss a beat. Twitter was all over it.

1.

that was me. had to rent a car bc you don't live in a walkable neighborhood https://t.co/rGXwgnPt1o — derek guy (@dieworkwear) February 11, 2026

2.

Ugh, I love Jessica Tarlov—I don’t know how she’s always so calm surrounded by those fascists. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) February 11, 2026

3.

A thousand tiny violins for Jesse Watters. A random man win a car called Watters a fascist. Watters might realize by now that a multimillion dollar salary and high profile television job also includes criticism. Watters yells at Jessica Tarlov every day. He should be used to this pic.twitter.com/Gd5MYo9rlR — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) February 11, 2026

4.

Jessica Watters: do I come across as a fascist? Jessica Tarlov: yes pic.twitter.com/ge08kD8wf5 — Isaac-Edward Wholahay (@cheeseatnight) February 11, 2026

5.

Watters is finally learning the hard way: when your rhetoric veers into fascism, the public notices—sometimes before you do. https://t.co/sp0y6hYQG4 — Bucky (@BuckyNoseBest) February 11, 2026

6.

I love this for him. Truth hurts. https://t.co/IVlXYWcv6P — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) February 11, 2026

7.

“How does he know…he doesn’t know I’m facist.” He gave it away right there. Freudian slip. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) February 11, 2026

8.

i am happy to know Watters is getting the attention he deserves — Political Punk (@actingliketommy) February 11, 2026

9.