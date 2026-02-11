Somebody asked about ‘food fads that ended up everywhere’ – 23 people who have had enough bloody Biscoff to last a lifetime

Life r/AskUK

Anyone who grew up in the 80s will remember that there was one special and luxurious food, and our enthusiasm for it lasted a whole decade: Viennetta.

But nowadays, food fads come thick and fast, and suddenly you’re drinking a matcha truffle latte and wondering if it’s meant to be that disgusting.

They’ve been discussing this on the AskUK subreddit after Professional-Test239 posted this:

What wannabe food fads that somehow ended up everywhere did you live through? Hot honey is the new salted caramel, before that it was pulled pork. Not too long ago we thought somewhere was posh if they had sun dried tomatoes, or olive oil and balsamic vinegar to dip your bread.

And people were very keen to jump in with their culinary bugbears, like these…

1.

‘I’m still soldiering on through the burger on a brioche bun phase. I miss sesame seeds.’

–rjd2point1

2.

‘I survived the courgetti-gedon.’

–No_Cut5297

3.

‘Genuine Dubai chocolate (i.e. the one friends/family bring back from their Dubai hols) is delicious. All the knock-offs I’ve eaten here have been rubbish.’

–M0sesbasket

4.

‘It’s not even just Dubai chocolate, pistachio is definitely a trend now. I actually love pistachios and I remember going to Italy seven years ago and being amazed how many pistachio options there were as you never got pistachio flavoured anything at home and now it’s hard to avoid it.’

–pearshaped34

5.

‘If you are a one product company that suddenly become ubiquitous it must be terrifying. I remember reading an interview with the owner of Jägermeister. They were terrified there was going to be a generation who couldn’t stomach their only product because of traumatic Jägerbomb memories.’

–Professional-Test239

6.

‘We’re in the gochujang phase at the moment – I’d love to see more authentic Korean food on menus rather than just gochujang added to everything.’

–Laylelo

7.

‘Red Velvet used to be a big thing, don’t see it as much these days.’

–Doomergeneration

8.

‘Where did all the paninis go?’

–TerryGranules

9.

‘The halloumi obsession seems to be dying down, though I didn’t mind that one. Sweet potato fries were also a huge thing to the extent that you couldn’t always find the regular kind. I’m glad that’s over.

My least favourite have been the all coconut all the time and everything peanut butter however.’

–elgrn1

10.

‘Protein everything.’

–TightBeing9

11.

‘Fibre is the new protein. I’ve already joked about hearing, and then subsequently heard someone use the term ‘fibre goals’. Pretty much everyone needs more fibre in their diet anyway, so it’s not all bad.’

–insanityarise

12.

‘Fancy pubstraunts that write the menus thus:-

Beer Battered North Atlantic Net Caught Cod, skin on fries, pea puree. 25

I’m not paying that for fish and chips, no matter how you write it. And hiding the £ sign does not make it seem reasonable, you poseurs!’

–Active_Arugula_7079