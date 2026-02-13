Politics donald trump Obama racism

Donald Trump is still refusing to acknowledge that racist post about the Obamas and it’s basically page one of the Trump playbook, writ large

Saul Hutson. Updated February 13th, 2026

When it comes to the outrageously racist video Donald Trump posted of the Obamas, all of the excuses seem to be blurring together in real time.

Here’s the all-you-can-eat buffet of options the White House has been parroting since the video went up on Truth Social last week:

1) Some intern posted it
2) No one else posts to his account, but the video wasn’t racist, it was about voter fraud
3) The video was a Lion King parody, get it?!

Trump mixed and matched all three of the above recently and it was about as believable as everything else he says. (Read: not at all.)

The President’s refusal to simply apologize for the video reveals everything about his values.

The fact that he’s doubling and tripling down on the validity of the video only speaks to his and magas desperate need to dig their heels in no matter what.

His “never back down” routine is not fooling anyone online.

Source: Twitter @atrupar