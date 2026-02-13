Donald Trump is still refusing to acknowledge that racist post about the Obamas and it’s basically page one of the Trump playbook, writ large

Politics donald trump Obama racism

When it comes to the outrageously racist video Donald Trump posted of the Obamas, all of the excuses seem to be blurring together in real time.

Here’s the all-you-can-eat buffet of options the White House has been parroting since the video went up on Truth Social last week:

1) Some intern posted it

2) No one else posts to his account, but the video wasn’t racist, it was about voter fraud

3) The video was a Lion King parody, get it?!

Trump mixed and matched all three of the above recently and it was about as believable as everything else he says. (Read: not at all.)

Q: Have you fired or disciplined the staffer who posted the video from your account that included the Obamas? TRUMP: No I haven’t. That was a video on voter fraud. pic.twitter.com/p8gSJfQW1b — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 12, 2026

The President’s refusal to simply apologize for the video reveals everything about his values.

The fact that he’s doubling and tripling down on the validity of the video only speaks to his and magas desperate need to dig their heels in no matter what.

His “never back down” routine is not fooling anyone online.

1.

That was a video no potus should have ever posted; I mean, this is where we are at? 🤔😒🇺🇸 — CinnamonAndSpice (@CinnamonWSpice) February 12, 2026

2.

That’s the problem with this f*cking guy. He gets away with everything. — jp (@ChefjparkJohn) February 12, 2026

3.

Not even trying when it’s comes to his lies and his death cult is going to eat this up like there’s any effort being made We are in the worst timeline — Greg 🚭🚯 (@gregalmonte_) February 12, 2026

4.

Reporter: Have you fired the staffer yet who posted the racist video clip of the Obamas? trump: no the staffer: https://t.co/AGJgY5ctNk pic.twitter.com/nN1avpCIkW — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 13, 2026

5.

I get the question but he’s a malignant narcissist. He will never take accountability. He physically is incapable of admitting fault. So the question is appreciated but this is always going to be the answer you’ll get. https://t.co/nZsjvYEjkF — Jacob Manny (@JManny07) February 12, 2026

6.

Don, we all know who “the staffer” is. — Andrew McGill (@AndrewMcGIsMe) February 12, 2026

7.

a lion king parody with racist imagery: “a very strong piece on voter fraud” — Stefan (@declercq) February 12, 2026

8.

Did you ever doubt that overt rac!sm was okay with this guy and his followers??? https://t.co/QSauyYO7Ra — Garland Walton #KHive #ReproductiveFreedom (@GarlandWalton) February 12, 2026

9.

The mask is fully off https://t.co/kjy5zBCXn6 — Schmaltzy32 (@DirrtMcGirrt32) February 12, 2026

10.

Why do his followers accept this? — E slim (@ekim_slim) February 13, 2026

11.

WHAT VOTER FRAUD, you thick, ridiculous orange conspiracist ?! https://t.co/t5UaxWTTqP — LirMihn 🐈‍⬛🐈🐈‍⬛In Madness We Dwell💛🌻💙🐈‍⬛ (@LirMihn) February 12, 2026

12.

And in other news the AP has Trump down to 36% approval as of today. https://t.co/dff0kQxzge — OregonTREES4you ❤️ (@plato1123) February 12, 2026

13.

He’s not going to fire himself 🤣🤣 — Jayne Guest (@jayne_guest) February 12, 2026

READ MORE

Donald Trump said no other country than the US has mail-in ballots and was fact checked til he farted

Source: Twitter @atrupar