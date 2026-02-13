Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Social Media tweets of the week

Happy Friday, and welcome to our very long-running feature in which we share our favourite tweets from the past seven days. Despite the dark times – or perhaps because of them – the internet comedians are still plugging away and making us laugh.

If you see something you like, show it a bit of love.

1.

Me: they call me “the computer” at work Them: because you’re so smart? Me: because I fall asleep every 15 minutes I’m left unattended — Cooper Lawrence (@CooperLawrence) February 6, 2026

2.

I can’t think of a single trend from 2025 that’s still happening but somehow this was like THE haircut for 200 years. pic.twitter.com/20eFLwHaPl — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) February 6, 2026

3.

If bitcoin complete collapses, I won't feel bad for the big companies, they'll be fine. It's the small family owned bitcoin farms that I worry about. — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) February 9, 2026

4.

"Walk me through your resume" Yeah so basically I did what it says on the paper in front of you — Neet (@neet_sol) February 7, 2026

5.

Hundreds of eggs. Not one mention of Easter.

We are supposed to be a Christian nation. pic.twitter.com/vIEWC5vSrY — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) February 8, 2026

6.

This requires two-factor authentication. Please open your authenticator app The authenticator requires a one-time code. Please open your messages Your message app requires a spell. Please open your hex bag Your hex bag requires the blood of three crows. Please kill three crows — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) February 10, 2026

7.

when I see someone I know at the grocery store pic.twitter.com/9dS2URsuyS — Luis Vercetti (@97Vercetti) February 11, 2026

8.

Facebook: Everyone you know is dying or having babies

Instagram: Everyone you know is getting married or running marathons

X: Everyone you know is slowly going insane — Allie (@allie__voss) February 11, 2026

9.

If you’re British and you’re stuck on Connections, the answer is always going to be to do with US sports teams. It’s a fact of life. — charlie higson (@monstroso) February 12, 2026

10.

Kim Kardashian dating a bloke from Stevenage means it's no longer inconceivable that Kylie Jenner knows about the 1946 New Towns Act — Emma Szewczak (@EmmaSzewczak) February 6, 2026

11.

I asked a girl out for coffee. She said how about 10 tomorrow? 10 is a mental amount of coffees to drink. Date cancelled — Weldy (@Weldy43) February 7, 2026

12.