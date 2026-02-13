Social Media tweets of the week
Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Happy Friday, and welcome to our very long-running feature in which we share our favourite tweets from the past seven days. Despite the dark times – or perhaps because of them – the internet comedians are still plugging away and making us laugh.
If you see something you like, show it a bit of love.
1.
Me: they call me “the computer” at work
Them: because you’re so smart?
Me: because I fall asleep every 15 minutes I’m left unattended
— Cooper Lawrence (@CooperLawrence) February 6, 2026
2.
I can’t think of a single trend from 2025 that’s still happening but somehow this was like THE haircut for 200 years. pic.twitter.com/20eFLwHaPl
— Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) February 6, 2026
3.
If bitcoin complete collapses, I won't feel bad for the big companies, they'll be fine. It's the small family owned bitcoin farms that I worry about.
— Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) February 9, 2026
4.
"Walk me through your resume"
Yeah so basically I did what it says on the paper in front of you
— Neet (@neet_sol) February 7, 2026
5.
Hundreds of eggs. Not one mention of Easter.
We are supposed to be a Christian nation. pic.twitter.com/vIEWC5vSrY
— Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴 (@floboflo) February 8, 2026
6.
This requires two-factor authentication. Please open your authenticator app
The authenticator requires a one-time code. Please open your messages
Your message app requires a spell. Please open your hex bag
Your hex bag requires the blood of three crows. Please kill three crows
— Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) February 10, 2026
7.
when I see someone I know at the grocery store pic.twitter.com/9dS2URsuyS
— Luis Vercetti (@97Vercetti) February 11, 2026
8.
Facebook: Everyone you know is dying or having babies
Instagram: Everyone you know is getting married or running marathons
X: Everyone you know is slowly going insane
— Allie (@allie__voss) February 11, 2026
9.
If you’re British and you’re stuck on Connections, the answer is always going to be to do with US sports teams. It’s a fact of life.
— charlie higson (@monstroso) February 12, 2026
10.
Kim Kardashian dating a bloke from Stevenage means it's no longer inconceivable that Kylie Jenner knows about the 1946 New Towns Act
— Emma Szewczak (@EmmaSzewczak) February 6, 2026
11.
I asked a girl out for coffee. She said how about 10 tomorrow? 10 is a mental amount of coffees to drink. Date cancelled
— Weldy (@Weldy43) February 7, 2026
12.
my son is watching his first winter olympics.
he just said “daddy, why don’t both teams just ask AI to build the optimal training strategy, and vibe code an app to track KPIs?”
he's 37 and i am so sick of him
— james hawkins (@james406) February 11, 2026