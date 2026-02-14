News charlie kirk Erika Kirk northern ireland

Apparently Erika Kirk may visit Northern Ireland to meet Ian Paisley Jr and set up ‘Turning Point Ulster’ – 18 funny responses raising holy hell

Michael White. Updated February 14th, 2026

Time to check in on Erika Kirk, the busy and very publicly grieving widow of murdered US conservative, Charlie Kirk.

The Belfast Telegraph was reporting this week that Kirk is keen to set up a branch of her Turning Point USA movement in Northern Ireland – something encouraged by former DUP MP, Ian Paisley Jr, by all accounts.

A source from Turning Point told the paper:

“There are a lot of conservative young men here in Northern Ireland looking for a home in Turning Point, but there are less young women stepping forward.

“Erika Kirk is a role model to them, and so she’s being encouraged to come to Northern Ireland. That will really boost the movement and get things moving. I’m confident it is going to happen soon. There are a lot of people working to make it happen sooner rather than later.”

IrishCentral tried to get confirmation of the plan, but Turning Point told it there is no such plan at the moment.

Don’t leave us in suspense, Erika!

Come what may, people have had a lot of fun with the idea of a ‘Turning Point Ulster’. Here’s a selection of the best responses.

Source: Twitter/X/BelTel