Apparently Erika Kirk may visit Northern Ireland to meet Ian Paisley Jr and set up ‘Turning Point Ulster’ – 18 funny responses raising holy hell

Time to check in on Erika Kirk, the busy and very publicly grieving widow of murdered US conservative, Charlie Kirk.

The Belfast Telegraph was reporting this week that Kirk is keen to set up a branch of her Turning Point USA movement in Northern Ireland – something encouraged by former DUP MP, Ian Paisley Jr, by all accounts.

Widow of murdered US activist Charlie Kirk to recruit students on NI visit Ex-DUP MP Ian Paisley backing plan to launch branch of Christian-right group Turning Point here https://t.co/AAdbgUZrog https://t.co/AAdbgUZrog — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) February 10, 2026

A source from Turning Point told the paper:

“There are a lot of conservative young men here in Northern Ireland looking for a home in Turning Point, but there are less young women stepping forward. “Erika Kirk is a role model to them, and so she’s being encouraged to come to Northern Ireland. That will really boost the movement and get things moving. I’m confident it is going to happen soon. There are a lot of people working to make it happen sooner rather than later.”

IrishCentral tried to get confirmation of the plan, but Turning Point told it there is no such plan at the moment.

Don’t leave us in suspense, Erika!

Come what may, people have had a lot of fun with the idea of a ‘Turning Point Ulster’. Here’s a selection of the best responses.

This is the funniest possible way to end up with a United Ireland by 2030 https://t.co/qAN3WXkAZi — one dozen rats at a keyboard (@PanasonicDX4500) February 12, 2026

This has comedy gold written all over it. I can't wait. — Pearse Mac (@TirChonaillAbu) February 10, 2026

in my darkest broodings I could not have conceived a phrase as revolting as "Turning Point Ulster" https://t.co/wyjlpJsC4U — Sam Adler-Bell (@SamAdlerBell) February 11, 2026

On the bright side, Kneecap is gonna make an absolute banger excoriating Erika Kirk — Chaz (@SeanChazB) February 11, 2026

Great place to set up a base for divisive conservative politics rooted in religion. Can’t see anything going wrong. — Jamie (@TheJamie) February 12, 2026

I Googled “turning point ulster” and the machine came back with suicide and mental health prompts. I don’t hate this reaction tbh https://t.co/5L6SWCkdEk pic.twitter.com/3gMooVt3S5 — Megan K. Stack (@Megankstack) February 11, 2026

Turning Point Ulster sounds like a checkpoint during The Troubles https://t.co/hVJMevKgUQ — Connor (@ConnorBennett14) February 11, 2026

Paisley, fils et pére, have been virulent anti-Catholics and anti-papists who did as much to stir the Troubles as anyone. That he and Erika Kirk, a Catholic, are joining forces is proof again that right wing politics and grifting matter more than their professions of faith. https://t.co/vbBenBXIKi — David Gibson (@GibsonWrites) February 11, 2026

It's hard to imagine a more demonic sequence of words than "Turning Point Ulster" https://t.co/0tn3YtP06a — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) February 11, 2026

erika kirk restarting the troubles wasnt on my 2026 bingo card but here we are https://t.co/duWDdULeDh — Slonk (@Pies_of_Lee) February 11, 2026

I think she confused which republican party she is supposed to support — Tovarășul_Razbavan (@RazvanKozma) February 11, 2026

Finally. About time Christianity was given a chance there. https://t.co/YduhmqruzA — mooms : expert (@Danny_McMoomins) February 11, 2026

And for her next trick, the Blonde Widow will reignite the Troubles https://t.co/ljCb7i2Y1U — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) February 11, 2026

Has Northern Ireland not suffered enough https://t.co/yUB2BS6WPn — Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) February 11, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/BelTel