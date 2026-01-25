Entertainment erika kirk the US

This drag queen’s demonically good impression of Erika Kirk is outraging all the right (and all the alt-right) people

Michael White. Updated January 25th, 2026

Erika Kirk is a divisive figure in American culture right now.

To supporters, she’s a semi-religious saviour carrying on her late husband’s mission.

To detractors, she’s someone who seems to be enjoying the spotlight a tad too much.

And now she’s inspiring drag artists to impersonate her, which is getting all the right (and all the alt-right) worked up into a tizzy.

Meet Lauren Banall, an LA-based drag queen, who has started playing a character during her shows named “Erika Qwerk”.

.

.

As Lauren told ‘Advocate‘:

“I think it came from feeling so helpless and gaslit in this political moment. So many things feel so insane, so not-normal, and it feels like no one is addressing it. I kept seeing [Erika Kirk] over and over again in different interviews and events, and kept being bewildered by her strange behavior. Eventually, I saw a TikTok where someone added the horror noise every time she squinted her icy blue eyes in a menacing manner, and it made me laugh so hard. I thought, ‘finally it feels like someone sees what I see.’”

While Lauren’s videos have gone viral and won them new fans, some on the political right are outraged.

And so people have been defending Lauren while also getting further digs in at Kirk and what they see as right-wing hypocrisy.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Source: Twitter/X/OunkaOnX