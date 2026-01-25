This drag queen’s demonically good impression of Erika Kirk is outraging all the right (and all the alt-right) people

Entertainment erika kirk the US

Erika Kirk is a divisive figure in American culture right now.

To supporters, she’s a semi-religious saviour carrying on her late husband’s mission.

To detractors, she’s someone who seems to be enjoying the spotlight a tad too much.

And now she’s inspiring drag artists to impersonate her, which is getting all the right (and all the alt-right) worked up into a tizzy.

Meet Lauren Banall, an LA-based drag queen, who has started playing a character during her shows named “Erika Qwerk”.

LA drag queen has gone viral for performing as Erika Kirk She absolutely nailed it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2fa28BEdk1 — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) January 23, 2026

LA-based drag queen Lauren Banall has gone viral with performances cosplaying as Erika Kirk, and is now using her virality to fundraise for US civil rights charity the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). pic.twitter.com/iFzj2DSC9q — PinkNews (@PinkNews) January 23, 2026

As Lauren told ‘Advocate‘:

“I think it came from feeling so helpless and gaslit in this political moment. So many things feel so insane, so not-normal, and it feels like no one is addressing it. I kept seeing [Erika Kirk] over and over again in different interviews and events, and kept being bewildered by her strange behavior. Eventually, I saw a TikTok where someone added the horror noise every time she squinted her icy blue eyes in a menacing manner, and it made me laugh so hard. I thought, ‘finally it feels like someone sees what I see.’”

While Lauren’s videos have gone viral and won them new fans, some on the political right are outraged.

Drag queen named “Erika Qwerk” is now mocking Erika Kirk grieving after her husband was ass*ssinated Absolutely disgusting pic.twitter.com/CQqwTY1a3u — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 23, 2026

And so people have been defending Lauren while also getting further digs in at Kirk and what they see as right-wing hypocrisy.

The dollar in the bra makes this especially funny — davey (@jerseyh0mo) January 23, 2026

Well first off he's a way better actor than Erika Kirk 😂 — Bryan J. (@BigTimeBryan8) January 23, 2026

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" was actually an excellent film, highly recommend.

but until then, this is quite a performance! https://t.co/bUGi6h8zwE — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) January 23, 2026

now all of a sudden you can’t take dark humor — poppy 🦋 (@notpopbase) January 23, 2026

Now yall can’t take jokes. But yall thought those jokes about Renee Good were hilarious just a week ago. Life comes at you fast. — Duopoly Destroyer (@realnikohouse) January 23, 2026

Libs of TikTok self-censoring the word “assassinated” lol https://t.co/sGBXTWcrtz — Pine Baroness (@S4MST33L3) January 24, 2026

The right wing are the real snowflakes. This is hilarious 😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/BInURYKh6V — The Left Bible (@theleftbible) January 23, 2026

I agree this is incredibly disappointing and disrespectful. How are you going to go out there and pretend to be Erika Kirk…without fireworks or merch or WWE entrance music like the real Erika would have?! https://t.co/5zBXMrfvyt — The Scarlet B!tch ᱬ (@thechildoftime) January 23, 2026

Conservatives cheered on George Floyd’s disgusting murder and Paul Pelosi’s violent attack. Take your own fucking advice and get over it. The pearl clutching is pathetic. https://t.co/8VetFy77C4 — Manda Skeptically 🦾🥦🏳️‍🌈 (@ShutUpAmanda) January 23, 2026

