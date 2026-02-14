Reform UK’s Nadhim Zahawi doesn’t feel safe in London after seeing a tired man on the street – 16 responses offering comfort as he recovers

News London Nadhim Zahawi Reform UK

Please spare a thought for one of Reform UK’s newest recruits, who is recovering this weekend after a terrifying ordeal on the streets of London.

Nadhim Zahawi, one-time Tory Chancellor of the Exchequer who defected to Nigel Farage’s party last month, was on Nick Ferrari’s LBC show this week talking about how London doesn’t feel safe for him or his children.

And his evidence for this? Encountering a sleep-deprived man on the street at 8am.

Nick Ferrari: Do you feel safe in London? Nadhim Zahawi(Reform): No… I walked from my home.. & an individual walked past me… & I walked into the middle of the road NF: What was he doing? NZ: He looked as if he hadn't slept for a week… he looked like he might be violent pic.twitter.com/O22UcOlksV — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 13, 2026

The exchange went:

Ferrari: Do you feel safe in London?

Zahawi: No. Yesterday I walked from my home in one of the most upmarket areas of London. And an individual walked past me – I literally walked off the pavement into the middle of the road, kept a very close eye – at 8am.

Ferrari: Did this individual appear to be drunk or to be aggressive?

Zahawi: He just looked like he hadn’t slept for a week. He just looked like somebody that might be violent. I don’t know. But I just walked away from the pavement. And I’m a big guy and I don’t feel safe that my 13-year-old can walk in London.

Now, as anyone who lives in or has ever visited London could tell you, encountering sleep deprived people at 8am who look like they might be violent is kind of the default mode of people in the capital.

But, not to worry, plenty of people on social media were at hand to console brave Zahawi after his harrowing ordeal.

1.

this was who he saw pic.twitter.com/WxwE5xBEji — P€T€ ĮÑGÖ (@pete_ingo) February 13, 2026

2.

The other side of the story: "I'd just finished a tough nightshift working security for a gated community in one of the poshest parts of London. I come across this weird looking bald geezer. He meanders randomly into the middle of the road, staring at me the whole time.… — Sam (@SamCKx) February 13, 2026

3.

I bet Laurence Fox was absolutely pissed that Zahawi crossed to street to avoid him! pic.twitter.com/9UlWPZA6Ox — Fi 🇪🇺 (@rahhead01) February 13, 2026

4.

Please be careful in London. I have spent 25 years there, but I have never heard a story as frightening as this one from today in which nothing at all happened. https://t.co/bFjWK1lmYt — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) February 13, 2026

5.

“And what did the guy do? Threaten you, attack you?” “He just looked really tired” https://t.co/HaZhgTt3hm — Mark Nelson (@marknelsoncomic) February 13, 2026

6.

Reform are pathetic aren't it. Bunch of elites pretending they are 'for the people' peddling ludicrous scare stories about Londoners looking tired. Laughable & ludicrous chancers to a man. https://t.co/g9XHqGW7QI — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) February 13, 2026

7.

Oh my god. A commoner had the audacity of being in the most upmarket area of London and looked at me. Wanker https://t.co/GLVhiEszG4 — Lorena Knobchopper🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Gypsypup13) February 13, 2026

8.

1. This didn’t happen

2. If it did, then Zahawi’s surely in the running for a National Bravery Award https://t.co/s6pSjGOhpq — Robert Popper (@robertpopper) February 13, 2026

9.

"He looked as if he had hadn't slept for a week…he looked like he might be violent" pic.twitter.com/EVVBXycuE6 — CJ_AFC (@AFC_jay_0) February 13, 2026

10.

A word of advice to any night shift workers out there.

PLEASE (and I can't stress this enough), regardless of how exhausted you might feel after grafting, do NOT look tired if you’re walking home. You might scare some bigoted snowflake who happens to be passing by.

Thank you. — Mondo Trasho (@trasho_mondo) February 13, 2026

11.

12.

“I’m after a book – where to walk whilst avoiding the working classes” https://t.co/PJ4ml7pmOj pic.twitter.com/E3vlG2xRdX — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) February 13, 2026

13.

lol that's just everyone in the UK rn who doesn't come from generational wealth: worked to exhaustion and on the brink of collapse https://t.co/OCOGvts1cJ — thomas hobbs – freelance culture journalist (@thobbsjourno) February 13, 2026

14.

He saw a guy with bed head and got scared. The right love to throw the word snowflake around but they seem terrified of everything. I live in London and it's one of the safest major cities in the world. Also, I walk everywhere, at all times – not just in "upmarket areas". https://t.co/Jau6sz9Moz — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) February 13, 2026

15.

If you look carefully at Nick you can see the exact moment he realises he's actually got to pretend that London is scary because it's full of tired people walking the streets in posh areas at 8am. pic.twitter.com/gSTpjtrhT4 — Gerrrg (@bofvideo) February 14, 2026

16.

These right wing grifters are SO desperate to be a victim in London. Zahawi apparently walked into the middle of the road, to avoid a man who looked like he hadn’t slept. You fucking wet lettuce You can see him inventing the story in his head, just dog whistling nonsense. https://t.co/28fu0ejqH2 — Paddy Nolan (@PaddyNolan91) February 13, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/Haggis_UK