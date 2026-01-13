It looks as though Nadhim Zahawi tried to bag himself a Tory peerage before flouncing off to Reform UK, and we’re sooooo shocked – 17 scathing takedowns

Politics Nadhim Zahawi Reform UK

The list of Tory defectors to Reform UK just got a little longer. Disgraced former Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has thrown his lot in with Nigel Farage’s workshy team.

It has become a running joke that Reform UK is nothing more than the Tory Rejects Club, and this move gave people the excuse to point that out.

Some Tories, after 14 years in power… …are saying nothing now works in the UK. So they’re joining Reform, so they can complain about the Tory record – and you can vote them right back in, in a few years’ time, under new anti-Tory branding. ‍♂️ — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 5:15 PM

Reform is a political party aimed at overthrowing the political establishment, which is packed full of ex-members of the Conservative Party bellacaledonia.org.uk/2026/01/12/t… [image or embed] — Mike Small (@bellacaledonia.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 5:45 PM

Reform UK is transparently absorbing expired tories like a jellyfish digesting used condoms. — Paul Bassett Davies (@thewritertype.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 9:48 PM

Zahawi was forced to step down after being found to have broken the Ministerial Code by failing to disclose that his tax affairs were under investigation. He eventually agreed to pay several million to HMRC.

It wasn’t the only financial irregularity in his political history; he also tried to get the taxpayer to cover the cost of keeping his horses warm and toasty.

Multi-millionaire Tory Nadhim Zahawi, who supported Liz Truss' disastrous mini-Budget and once charged taxpayers £5k to heat his stables, has just joined Reform. — Trades Union Congress (@tuc.org.uk) January 12, 2026 at 3:31 PM

Nigel Farage welcomes the experience Nadhim Zahawi brings to Reform. Zahawi previously made tax payers pay to heat his stables and 'accidentally' paid millions less in tax than he should have. That experience? [image or embed] — Saul Staniforth (@saulstaniforth.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 12:00 PM

After the announcement, some embarrassing comments – in the context of his new-found admiration for Nigel Farage – came to light.

Reform unveiled their latest Conservative recruit Nadhim Zahawi – unfortunately he forgot to delete his old tweets accusing Farage of racism… [image or embed] — Larry the Cat (@number10cat.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 5:01 PM

Nadhim Zahawi would be frightened to live in a country run by Nigel Farage. Zahawi has deleted it, but it is too late. [image or embed] — BladeoftheSun (@bladeofthes.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 1:13 PM

And not just from Zahawi …

Suspect this is going to be the first big Reform defection that backfires. It's not just that it fits the "dumping ground for old Tories" narrative. It starts to build the idea Reform aren't actually that different after all. [image or embed] — Daily Herald #FBPE #NAFO (@dailyherald.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 5:52 PM

Nigel Farage thinks Nadhim Zahawi has no principles and Nadhim Zahawi thinks Nigel Farage makes racist comments. Why are they suddenly pals? [image or embed] — HOPE not hate (@hopenothate.org.uk) January 12, 2026 at 4:18 PM

Anyone scratching their head over this defection might be interested to know that reports suggest that he went fishing for a peerage in Conservative Party waters, but came up with an empty hook.

Daily Telegraph reporting Nadhim Zahawi was denied a Conservative peerage weeks before he defected to Reform, Tory sources claim Zahawi said to have made "multiple approaches" in late 2024, asking to be on the most recent political peerages list. "We were very clear he wasn’t going to get one.” — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 6:37 PM

A rare smart decision from the party of Kemi Badenoch, there – but it might explain the dramatic flounce from Mr Conservative-until-I-die.

Bluesky users weighed in.

Nadhim Zahawi ‘begged’ for Tory peerage weeks before defection… They all want to smash the establishment *right after* they stop advancing within it. ~AA [image or embed] — Best for Britain (@bestforbritain.org) January 12, 2026 at 2:24 PM

1/2 Nothing indicates the moral fibre of our right wing politicians better than this story. A former Tory Chancellor tax dodger … Nadhim Zahawi defects to Reform UK after peerage bid ruled out by Tories www.bbc.co.uk/news/article… [image or embed] — Alan Lester (@alanlester.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 6:00 PM

Reform are just a load of petulant whingers really. Ooh Britain is broken. Most of you were in the Tory government over the last 15 years. Brexit wasn't done properly. You backed the deal. I got caught but I still want a knighthood. Fuck off. Politics of grievance. — Bruce Gorrie (@bsrg1.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 6:25 PM

FIFA will be along shortly to award him one. — James Aithie (@jamesaithie.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 6:27 PM

Lovely stuff. Classic Zahawi.

"Nadhim Zahawi approached Kemi Badenoch’s team about trying to become a Tory peer – only to defect to Reform UK after being told he would not get one"

www.theguardian.com/politics/liv… [image or embed] — Phil Harrison (@mrpmharrison.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 3:49 PM

Is throwing your toys out of the pram because reasons a prerequisite before joining Reform? — Count Otto Van Shanoo (@potusidiot.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 2:31 PM

So "bribe me to stay or I'll defect to the bigot wing of the party" wasn't enough to overlook his corrupt incompetence after all. — Martyn Brunt (@skybluebrunty.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 4:02 PM

9.