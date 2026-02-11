This MP’s magnificent takedown of Reform UK was already good but Sarah Pochin’s response took it to the next level

Politics PMQs Reform UK

That rarest of things, a genuinely funny moment at Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons. And this one is straight from the top drawer.

Its former Lib Dem turned independent MP Ayoub Khan asking about the ongoing bin strikes in Birmingham. Not that you’d know it from the way that he started …

Ayoub Khan: “Rubbish is building up right beneath my very nose…” 🤣#PMQs pic.twitter.com/sMv2Q9NTiV — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 11, 2026

Give him a question at PMQs every week!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Quite good chat to be fair — Adam James Pollock (@AdamPollock) February 11, 2026

Lol nicely done Sir 👏😂 — Amanda Brown (@dustycouchbean) February 11, 2026

that was pretty funny actually — Matthew Murphy SDP 🇬🇧 (@merf_sdp) February 11, 2026

Just look at pochin’s face. Like a bulldog chewing a wasp 🐝. — Martin Metcalfe (@martinmrm6) February 11, 2026

Might be more a sewage issue, I think. — McFlav (@McFlavour7) February 11, 2026

The look on Pochin’s face. Thought she was going to lunge at him. — Helen Bjarke (@HelenBjarke) February 11, 2026

It was beautiful 🤣 — Emma C (@yippee39) February 11, 2026

Pochins face .😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — derek .c.darke (@dereksboys) February 11, 2026

To conclude …

Best moment of the PMQ! Farage didn’t really like that ahaha — Sanny (@sanny9025) February 11, 2026

And also.

Sarah Pochin once the joke landed pic.twitter.com/rk33SXDmUP — Lalo Escőbar (@razor5edge) February 11, 2026

