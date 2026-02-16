People shared the legal things that might become off limits in 10 years’ time – 17 things that could be criminal in a decade

Round Ups AskReddit

Don’t get too used to the rules of the world. If you’ve been around long enough, chances are you’ve seen things change.

And while some new laws might be welcome – the smoking ban certainly made pubs less smelly – others could be a sign we’re heading towards a dystopia.

To get an idea of what’s round the corner, VTheCardMaker put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s legal now but might become illegal ten years from now?’

Not reading The Poke isn’t a thought crime just yet, but stay safe by reading these top replies…

1.

‘Accessing the internet anonymously’

-tiankai

2.

‘Using your kids for social media platforms that are monetized. At a minimum there will be protections for minors and financial compensation required only in the childs name to be available when 18 when they appear in monetized channels. ‘And social workers assigned if children will be in monetized channels, just like we have for child actors. ‘Way too much abuse goes on, to make a buck from kids.’

-Suitable_cataclysm

3.

‘Please ffs just make Ticketmaster illegal. I don’t know what I mean by that just make them go away.’

-UGA_UAA_UAG

4.

‘Owning things you buy. Everything including your washing machine will be subscription based.’

-Wreckrecord

5.

‘Hopefully planned obsolescence and subscription based ownership of physical items (John Deere I’m looking at you).

Right to repair is fundamental for so many reasons. Ecological damage. Resource conservation. Protection of private property rights. ‘I think that it will be illegal to pull an Apple and ruin your customers old phone without their permission. It will be illegal to force a customer to pay monthly for the seat heaters in the car that they bought to remain functional. It will be illegal to prevent people from being able to work on their own machines. ‘John Deere should not be able to brick your half million dollar tractor from a satellite without your permission, because you worked on it without theirs.’

-Peaurxnanski

6.

‘Pimping your kids out on social media in return for freebies and likes.’

noeuf

7.

‘Becoming rich enough to avoid legal repercussions for any crime no matter how heinous ‘Just kidding – nothing will ever happen to them’

-PRETA_9000

8.

‘With deepfakes getting scarily good, micro-targeting specific demographics with hyper-personalized (and potentially misleading) political ads might be banned to protect election integrity.’

-zephyrdriftmiri

9.