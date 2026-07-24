Politics donald trump green energy joe biden

Donald Trump tried to complain about how green energy works and his stupidity blew everyone away

Saul Hutson. Updated July 24th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

It’s never surprising to hear Donald Trump say something stupid.

But when he stacks multiple layers of morbid stupidity on top of each other like a wedding cake, it’s hard to ignore.

The President was trying to dismiss green energy as a scam when he exposed himself as ignorant on a variety of topics.

First, the Green New Deal he is referencing here was never passed.

Second, wind generates energy in conjunction with other energy sources like batteries, so when the there is no breeze, everyone still has power.

Third, he continues to call his 2020 (six years ago!) political opponent “Sleepy” despite the fact that he has been caught many times on camera with undeniable evidence of falling asleep on the job.

Here are his delusional rantings and ravings in full.

Everyone online was happy to pick his comments apart.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages:1 2