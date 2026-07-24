Donald Trump tried to complain about how green energy works and his stupidity blew everyone away

Politics donald trump green energy joe biden

It’s never surprising to hear Donald Trump say something stupid.

But when he stacks multiple layers of morbid stupidity on top of each other like a wedding cake, it’s hard to ignore.

The President was trying to dismiss green energy as a scam when he exposed himself as ignorant on a variety of topics.

First, the Green New Deal he is referencing here was never passed.

Second, wind generates energy in conjunction with other energy sources like batteries, so when the there is no breeze, everyone still has power.

Third, he continues to call his 2020 (six years ago!) political opponent “Sleepy” despite the fact that he has been caught many times on camera with undeniable evidence of falling asleep on the job.

Here are his delusional rantings and ravings in full.

Trump: Green New Scam where we were scammed. The whole country was, I wasn’t scammed. I got it right from the beginning… they were saying wind was so wonderful, so wonderful, except you couldn’t, watch your television, they wanted to watch the debate. Donald Trump against Sleepy… pic.twitter.com/65h3G8Ojha — Acyn (@Acyn) July 23, 2026

Everyone online was happy to pick his comments apart.

1.

“Remember that?” the president asks after telling a completely imaginary story that makes no sense. https://t.co/VDxfgyF3zF — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 23, 2026

2.

“They said wind is great, but nobody could watch their television because the wind wasn’t blowing. Remember that?” No, dumbass, nobody remembers that because it only happened in your brain of mush. pic.twitter.com/Igx4iJxfBK — “All I do is” Nguyen (@Nguyen_anime3) July 23, 2026

3.

Regardless of political ideology, Trump is objectively a complete fucking moron — Matthew Thomas (@MattThomas2021) July 23, 2026

4.

‘You couldn’t watch TV, bc the wind was blowing’ JFC. Someday Trump voters are gonna have to answer for this… https://t.co/GL3Wgs6NMC — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) July 23, 2026

5.

Nobody was “scammed,” nothing resembling the “Green New Deal” was ever passed in Congress, batteries exist, and the state with the most wind energy is Texas and as far as I know people still watch TV there when it’s not windy out. — Mark Raymond (@markraymond) July 23, 2026

6.

Why does the entire media just ignore that the President is delusional or a pathological liar? He can make up quotes, conversations, anything and nobody will ever ask about it. — Craig (@user14201) July 23, 2026

7.