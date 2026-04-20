Life italy telegraph

A Telegraph writer shared why her dream move to Italy was ‘just too frustrating to bear’ and it had the entire internet hollering into next week

John Plunkett. Updated April 20th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

To the pages now of the Daily Telegraph, where one of the paper’s former senior editors shared the story of her dream move to Italy which, alas, didn’t quite turn out as she had hoped.

Sure, the scenery, food prices and culture all beat today’s Britain – sounds alright to us – but there were other aspects which simply proved too frustrating to bear.

And you’ll never – actually you might very well – guess precisely why Italian life proved so frustrating. And if had the entire internet hollering into next week.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2