A Telegraph writer shared why her dream move to Italy was ‘just too frustrating to bear’ and it had the entire internet hollering into next week

Life italy telegraph

To the pages now of the Daily Telegraph, where one of the paper’s former senior editors shared the story of her dream move to Italy which, alas, didn’t quite turn out as she had hoped.

Sure, the scenery, food prices and culture all beat today’s Britain – sounds alright to us – but there were other aspects which simply proved too frustrating to bear.

🇮🇹 ‘The scenery, food, prices and culture beat today’s Britain, but other aspects proved too frustrating to bear’ | Annabel Fenwick Elliott Find out why Annabel decided to leave Italy below 👇https://t.co/sxxsVu4qN9 pic.twitter.com/Nd7oAUHoe9 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 19, 2026

And you’ll never – actually you might very well – guess precisely why Italian life proved so frustrating. And if had the entire internet hollering into next week.

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I read it so you don’t have to. It’s because they speak Italian. https://t.co/ZKITJS7cYH — Mr Ethical 🚩 (@nw_nicholas) April 19, 2026

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Let me guess, its full of Italians who don’t speak English and don’t bow to your inherent superiority — AlicePalace (@UppityAlice) April 19, 2026

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I know a number of British people who lived 1 to 2 years in Italy and then came back. The constant is that they have young children. Whatever they tell you, if you ask them about the Italian school system, they will eventually admit that it was, if not the main one, one of the… https://t.co/yjzpv4g5zX — Alessandro Riolo (@aledeniz) April 20, 2026

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Just wasted four minutes of my life reading this. The reason Annabel decided to leave Italy was because she couldn’t speak Italian. — David Curtis (@davecurtis314) April 19, 2026

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TL;DR:

The Italians, in Italy, they speak Italian and not English, and we refuse to learn their language, so we’re coming home. https://t.co/tiWJzM7tT8 — porky queave (@workmansflopera) April 19, 2026

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