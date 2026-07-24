Politics data centers donald trump phrasing

Donald Trump is desperate to keep building data centres and it wasn’t what he said so much as how he said it

Saul Hutson. Updated July 24th, 2026

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It’s pretty obvious that data centres are ultimately harmful to the environment.

The same could be said for Donald Trump.

Combine the two and you get a noxious collection of bad ideas and bad vibes that should send shivers down the spine of any human who wants to see the planet last past the next election cycle.

Trump shared his stance on data centers at an event promoting the White House’s “Ratepayer Protection Pledge.” This supposed pledge promises to keep consumers from paying higher electricity bills due to data centers.

The plan has supposedly gotten the support of companies such as Meta, OpenAI, and Amazon, who vowed to pay for increased power costs in areas where data centers are built.

One catch: the pledge is completely unenforceable.

Which seems to be news to Trump, based on how he framed it.

Quick reminder to listen to that phrasing again. Then consider that Trump is a man whom a Manhattan federal civil jury found liable for sexual abuse and defamation against writer E. Jean Carroll regarding an encounter in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

All of Twitter was grossed out about both the idea of forcing data centers on communities and the way Trump framed it.

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