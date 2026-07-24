Donald Trump is desperate to keep building data centres and it wasn’t what he said so much as how he said it

Politics data centers donald trump phrasing

It’s pretty obvious that data centres are ultimately harmful to the environment.

The same could be said for Donald Trump.

Combine the two and you get a noxious collection of bad ideas and bad vibes that should send shivers down the spine of any human who wants to see the planet last past the next election cycle.

Trump shared his stance on data centers at an event promoting the White House’s “Ratepayer Protection Pledge.” This supposed pledge promises to keep consumers from paying higher electricity bills due to data centers.

The plan has supposedly gotten the support of companies such as Meta, OpenAI, and Amazon, who vowed to pay for increased power costs in areas where data centers are built.

One catch: the pledge is completely unenforceable.

Which seems to be news to Trump, based on how he framed it.

Trump on data centers: “You have to convince your communities how great these things are. You can’t fight it. You have to go with it.” pic.twitter.com/hRZW60fCN7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2026

Quick reminder to listen to that phrasing again. Then consider that Trump is a man whom a Manhattan federal civil jury found liable for sexual abuse and defamation against writer E. Jean Carroll regarding an encounter in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

All of Twitter was grossed out about both the idea of forcing data centers on communities and the way Trump framed it.

1.

Trump telling communities they must “go with”

data centers is the quiet part said out loud.

No debate.

No consent.

No local control. Just “convince your communities” that an industrial water‑draining, power‑devouring surveillance hub is “great” – even when the communities… — 🌊Ty Hall🌊 (@VET_TYHALL) July 23, 2026

2.

talk about not reading the room https://t.co/A5glLfsGBg — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) July 23, 2026

3.

Imagine telling Americans they “can’t fight it” when it’s THEIR communities that will pay the price. That’s not leadership. That’s telling people their voices don’t matter and they should sit down and accept whatever billion dollar corporations want. That’s not how any of this… — RJ Riley (@RJR1225) July 24, 2026

4.

person who will never live within 100 miles of a data center urges followers to convince their communities “how great these things are.” “you can’t fight it. you have to go with it.” https://t.co/qRe3UPtZpO — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) July 23, 2026

5.

That’s going to go down well in rural communities https://t.co/sj07CsziFZ — Natasha Turak (@NatashaTurak) July 23, 2026

6.

This guy will never not be a predator. https://t.co/9LbIPziI73 — (not) jethro. ️ (@ThomCrapper) July 23, 2026

7.