Andy Burnham’s “No 10 North” is up and running, complete with replica No 10 Downing Street black door and an onsite Greggs – 18 reactions to put a grin up north
Andy Burnham’s Manchester working operation – known as “No 10 North” – is officially open for business.
The new prime minister ended his first week in the job by conducting business from the new hub in Manchester.
🚨 WATCH: Andy Burnham arrives for his first day at No 10 North pic.twitter.com/yzP7xo1Ol8
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 24, 2026
Speaking to staff and ministers at the newly opened centre of government in Heron House, he said:
“I cannot tell you what a proud moment this is. I think this might be the best day of my life. I’m not joking either. I know you think I am, but I’m not.
🚨 WATCH: Andy Burnham's first speech to staff at No 10 North
"I said I wanted to get Britain believing again. Today is a day where we hopefully can really build that sense" pic.twitter.com/x6aIGBXCsL
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 24, 2026
The office space even has a replica No 10 Downing Street black door.
🚨 NEW: Andy Burnham outside the No 10 door at No 10 North pic.twitter.com/bej78qG4p5
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 24, 2026
🚨 NEW: No 10 has unveiled the logo for No 10 North pic.twitter.com/6iKbWWIzs6
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 24, 2026
Of course, the reaction online leaned heavily towards taking the p*ss, so here’s a round-up of what people have been saying.
1.
A door with literally nothing behind it… not really sure this is the symbolism I would have gone for! https://t.co/FhmNEe1F1P
— Steve Robson (@SteveRobson04) July 24, 2026
2.
Angela Rayner, Lucy Powell and Louise Haigh working up North https://t.co/qtmBMQiYoR pic.twitter.com/KqWlNA0Tsf
— Joe (@Joe__Monty) July 24, 2026
3.
Job opportunity: I'm looking for a Manchester based cat to join the Chief Mouser department. Must be good at catching mice but not good at getting attention on social media (that's covered) https://t.co/xlaCV58cNM
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 24, 2026
4.
This is a clever PR strategy from the PM, but I really don't see how this is sustainable in the long run. I still think it's a gimmick, to be honest.
What happens once he is no longer PM, and his successor no longer demands the need to be able to spend time in their home city? https://t.co/Dw8I2iTjTN
— Toby Byfield (@TobiasByfield) July 24, 2026
5.
Not Northern enough pic.twitter.com/Xy9FdGpyB3
— Paddy Truth (@PaddyTruth) July 24, 2026
6.
The new No 10 North shares the building with a Greggs pic.twitter.com/D3A35hU6lf
— Anna Ridgway (@annaroseridgway) July 24, 2026
7.
half price steak bakes with every general election pic.twitter.com/VPjNOzeQ1w
— CHOB! (@Chxbdev) July 24, 2026
8.
There’s been a lot of snobbery, and a fair bit of jealousy, about No 10 North and Manchester being the location. I hope it’s a permanent fixture. Other Gov depts have footprints in different parts of the UK – DHSC has a significant base in Leeds. This should be the norm! https://t.co/iRYavKuORF
— Andrew Gwynne (@theandrewgwynne) July 24, 2026
9.
when your student theatre set budget only has enough for the door https://t.co/ezBHEMxVV8
— Alex Foster (@f0steralex) July 24, 2026
10.
Things can be done really quickly in this country when the will is there. This just shows you that. https://t.co/VgjtBzDvQw
— Kae Kurd (@KaeKurd) July 24, 2026
11.
Continuing the David Brent PM theme this has a real whiff of Slough branch vs Swindon branch. He’ll be briefing no.10 South are little slugs with no personality. https://t.co/6xAh1Ztx3o
— Tom (@RealTomH) July 24, 2026
12.
I quite like a lot of what Andy Burnham has done so far but I’m sorry this is a complete waste of resource and money, it’s a vanity project which will have no real tangible impact on anything https://t.co/ocloZRpYZx
— harry (@_hxrrybxtt) July 24, 2026
13.
This is how it looks in his head. https://t.co/96BZJbbtbR pic.twitter.com/TWY3nQJtBr
— Tom Jones (@93vintagejones) July 24, 2026
14.
Anyone remember the Ed Stone? pic.twitter.com/b6aqlX0jdu
— Alan Olive (@AlanOlive1) July 24, 2026
15.
The way Downing Street is gated so the public can’t walk down it but “No 10 North” is next door to the central Manchester Slug & Lettuce smoking area? 😭 pic.twitter.com/2xB6RA2K2q
— MONOPOLY PHONIC® (DONK) (@MonopolyPhonic) July 24, 2026
16.
My favourite thing about Number 10 North is that it's flanked by 2 bars and has a Greggs on the ground floor pic.twitter.com/2TKGYEHgXJ
— Tom (@TomParkes_) July 24, 2026
17.
— Erastus☻ (@69Erastus69) July 24, 2026
18.
Live scenes of number 10 north… pic.twitter.com/uSUqqvZAxm
— Fi 🇪🇺 (@rahhead01) July 23, 2026