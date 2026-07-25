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Andy Burnham’s “No 10 North” is up and running, complete with replica No 10 Downing Street black door and an onsite Greggs – 18 reactions to put a grin up north

Michael White. Updated July 25th, 2026

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Andy Burnham’s Manchester working operation – known as “No 10 North” – is officially open for business.

The new prime minister ended his first week in the job by conducting business from the new hub in Manchester.

Speaking to staff and ministers at the newly opened centre of government in Heron House, he said:

“I cannot tell you what a proud moment this is. I think this might be the best day of my life. I’m not joking either. I know you think I am, but I’m not.

The office space even has a replica No 10 Downing Street black door.

Of course, the reaction online leaned heavily towards taking the p*ss, so here’s a round-up of what people have been saying.

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