Andy Burnham’s “No 10 North” is up and running, complete with replica No 10 Downing Street black door and an onsite Greggs – 18 reactions to put a grin up north

News Andy burnham Labour

Andy Burnham’s Manchester working operation – known as “No 10 North” – is officially open for business.

The new prime minister ended his first week in the job by conducting business from the new hub in Manchester.

🚨 WATCH: Andy Burnham arrives for his first day at No 10 North pic.twitter.com/yzP7xo1Ol8 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 24, 2026

Speaking to staff and ministers at the newly opened centre of government in Heron House, he said:

“I cannot tell you what a proud moment this is. I think this might be the best day of my life. I’m not joking either. I know you think I am, but I’m not.

🚨 WATCH: Andy Burnham's first speech to staff at No 10 North "I said I wanted to get Britain believing again. Today is a day where we hopefully can really build that sense" pic.twitter.com/x6aIGBXCsL — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 24, 2026

The office space even has a replica No 10 Downing Street black door.

🚨 NEW: Andy Burnham outside the No 10 door at No 10 North pic.twitter.com/bej78qG4p5 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 24, 2026

🚨 NEW: No 10 has unveiled the logo for No 10 North pic.twitter.com/6iKbWWIzs6 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 24, 2026

Of course, the reaction online leaned heavily towards taking the p*ss, so here’s a round-up of what people have been saying.

1.

A door with literally nothing behind it… not really sure this is the symbolism I would have gone for! https://t.co/FhmNEe1F1P — Steve Robson (@SteveRobson04) July 24, 2026

2.

Angela Rayner, Lucy Powell and Louise Haigh working up North https://t.co/qtmBMQiYoR pic.twitter.com/KqWlNA0Tsf — Joe (@Joe__Monty) July 24, 2026

3.

Job opportunity: I'm looking for a Manchester based cat to join the Chief Mouser department. Must be good at catching mice but not good at getting attention on social media (that's covered) https://t.co/xlaCV58cNM — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 24, 2026

4.

This is a clever PR strategy from the PM, but I really don't see how this is sustainable in the long run. I still think it's a gimmick, to be honest. What happens once he is no longer PM, and his successor no longer demands the need to be able to spend time in their home city? https://t.co/Dw8I2iTjTN — Toby Byfield (@TobiasByfield) July 24, 2026

5.

Not Northern enough pic.twitter.com/Xy9FdGpyB3 — Paddy Truth (@PaddyTruth) July 24, 2026

6.

The new No 10 North shares the building with a Greggs pic.twitter.com/D3A35hU6lf — Anna Ridgway (@annaroseridgway) July 24, 2026

7.

half price steak bakes with every general election pic.twitter.com/VPjNOzeQ1w — CHOB! (@Chxbdev) July 24, 2026

8.

There’s been a lot of snobbery, and a fair bit of jealousy, about No 10 North and Manchester being the location. I hope it’s a permanent fixture. Other Gov depts have footprints in different parts of the UK – DHSC has a significant base in Leeds. This should be the norm! https://t.co/iRYavKuORF — Andrew Gwynne (@theandrewgwynne) July 24, 2026

9.

when your student theatre set budget only has enough for the door https://t.co/ezBHEMxVV8 — Alex Foster (@f0steralex) July 24, 2026

10.

Things can be done really quickly in this country when the will is there. This just shows you that. https://t.co/VgjtBzDvQw — Kae Kurd (@KaeKurd) July 24, 2026

11.

Continuing the David Brent PM theme this has a real whiff of Slough branch vs Swindon branch. He’ll be briefing no.10 South are little slugs with no personality. https://t.co/6xAh1Ztx3o — Tom (@RealTomH) July 24, 2026

12.

I quite like a lot of what Andy Burnham has done so far but I’m sorry this is a complete waste of resource and money, it’s a vanity project which will have no real tangible impact on anything https://t.co/ocloZRpYZx — harry (@_hxrrybxtt) July 24, 2026

13.

This is how it looks in his head. https://t.co/96BZJbbtbR pic.twitter.com/TWY3nQJtBr — Tom Jones (@93vintagejones) July 24, 2026

14.

Anyone remember the Ed Stone? pic.twitter.com/b6aqlX0jdu — Alan Olive (@AlanOlive1) July 24, 2026

15.

The way Downing Street is gated so the public can’t walk down it but “No 10 North” is next door to the central Manchester Slug & Lettuce smoking area? 😭 pic.twitter.com/2xB6RA2K2q — MONOPOLY PHONIC® (DONK) (@MonopolyPhonic) July 24, 2026

16.

My favourite thing about Number 10 North is that it's flanked by 2 bars and has a Greggs on the ground floor pic.twitter.com/2TKGYEHgXJ — Tom (@TomParkes_) July 24, 2026

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