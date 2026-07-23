Politics Australia uncategorised

An Aussie politician said the ‘UK had fallen’ and these homegrown replies will make you proud to be British

Poke Reporter. Updated July 23rd, 2026

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Like us you might not have come across Australian politician Ralph Babet before.

He’s a senator for the United Australia party who was censured a little while back for a social media post in which he used the N-word and grossly offensive terms for gay and disabled people. So you get the idea.

He’s visiting the UK by all accounts, and just went viral with a post in which he said the country had fallen, full of ‘raping and pillaging’ with a popular so ‘sucked and demoralised’ he just could not believe his eyes.

And we emotion it not to give him any greater a platform than he already has, but because of all these homegrown replies which will make you proud – proud we tell you! – to be British.

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This has got to be right up there too. Just not intentionally …

Ah yes, Mr Bean – poster boy for testosterone shots everywhere.

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