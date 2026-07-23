An Aussie politician said the ‘UK had fallen’ and these homegrown replies will make you proud to be British

Politics Australia uncategorised

Like us you might not have come across Australian politician Ralph Babet before.

He’s a senator for the United Australia party who was censured a little while back for a social media post in which he used the N-word and grossly offensive terms for gay and disabled people. So you get the idea.

He’s visiting the UK by all accounts, and just went viral with a post in which he said the country had fallen, full of ‘raping and pillaging’ with a popular so ‘sucked and demoralised’ he just could not believe his eyes.

I am in the UK right now, it has fallen. Ignore the legacy media, I have seen it with my own eyes. A once mighty empire is fading, and fast. The barbarians are no longer at the gates, they are inside, raping and pillaging, while the western men of the nation stand by and do… — Senator Babet (@senatorbabet) July 22, 2026

And we emotion it not to give him any greater a platform than he already has, but because of all these homegrown replies which will make you proud – proud we tell you! – to be British.

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You don’t look very distressed seeing your in the midst of a fallen country. pic.twitter.com/qMFQBjalrk — Ralph (@Mark78178983868) July 23, 2026

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Why are Americans obsessed with this “Britain has fallen” bullshit. Utter nonsense. Sort your own country out. — I Fought The Door (@IFoughtTheDoor) July 23, 2026

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As an American living in west London, you are talking total trash. It’s amazing here and we have no intention of moving back to the US. Also 10,800 Americans have moved to the UK since Jan this year and honestly I cannot blame them. — DJ_PaulTUK (@DJ_PaulTUK) July 23, 2026

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If you genuinely believe this you’re a fucking idiot https://t.co/lmEGIfg2DD — Alfie (@alfie_t8) July 23, 2026

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Piss off with this bullshit, it’s utter nonsense. — Me, Mike. 🌍 (@mikegallacher1) July 23, 2026

8.

Who are you?

I was in London on Saturday with some Americans and they were saying how amazing London was, how much there was to see, museums are free, great public transport, and how vibrant and busy it was …

They did admit their cars wouldn’t fit our roads … — Moody Steve ● (@moodyoldblue) July 23, 2026

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What the actual fuck are you on about knobhead? — AliPali (@Funkyfosh) July 23, 2026

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What fking deluded moron. — Oscar J (@OscarJ43943261) July 22, 2026

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I think you are probably talking bollox — Mike Lyon 🇵🇸 🇬🇧 🇺🇦🔶️🇬🇱 (@GreenBin69) July 22, 2026

This has got to be right up there too. Just not intentionally …

I watched Mr. Bean recently and it really upset me. London used to be so beautiful… — JT World (@mk_world15063) July 22, 2026

Ah yes, Mr Bean – poster boy for testosterone shots everywhere.

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