With one week to go, the Winter Olympics is an ironically hot topic on Bluesky – 28 favourite things people are saying about it right now

Social Media Winter Olympics

Winter Olympics gold medals are much like buses, you wait ages for one, then three come along at once. Great Britain has now had its most successful medal haul ever at the Winter Olympics, with golds for men’s skeleton, team snowboarding, and mixed team skeleton.

TWO GOLDS IN A SINGLE DAY. THREE GOLDS IN A WINTER OLYMPICS. TWO GOLDS FOR MATT WESTON. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb.bsky.social) February 15, 2026 at 6:35 PM

Matt Weston featured in two of those, making him GB’s greatest Winter Olympian, which is all the more impressive when you consider he almost never gets to train on ice.

Drone shots have been a big feature of the games, giving the viewers a more complete picture of the athletes’ feats.

Human camerawork has also done its bit to increase the drama.

Such is the competitive spirit that even the Canadian curler got aggressive, at the suggestion that he might be cheating.

CURLING BEEF! CURLING BEEF! CURLING BEEF! CURLING BEEF! (I never post Olympic videos bc the IOC will hunt you down but I am taking that risk so that you can hear the Canadian curling cursing) [image or embed] — Rodger Sherman (@rodger.bsky.social) February 13, 2026 at 9:44 PM

With less than a week left, social media is still fully invested in the action, and in its potential as gag fodder.

winter olympics event suggestion: all the horse stuff from the summer olympics except the horses are on skis — Emma Bolden (@emmabolden.bsky.social) February 14, 2026 at 5:32 AM

My favorite photos from the Olympics are of this Italian figure skater Daniel Grassl. He looks absolutely insane in so many of them. It's great. [image or embed] — Parker Molloy (@parkermolloy.com) February 15, 2026 at 2:22 AM

Summer Olympics: who can run the fastest, jump the highest, throw the furthest Winter Olympics: Who can polish the ice the best for ice-bowling. Who can fit an entire person between their ass cheeks on this ice luge — G. Willow Wilson (@gwillow.me) February 13, 2026 at 8:13 PM

The Winter Olympics is the mothership of sports I know I would be spectacularly rubbish at. — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob.bsky.social) February 14, 2026 at 12:37 PM

olympics commentator: but the faster man won today me: yes that. that does generally seem to be how it works — headfallsoff (@headfallsoff.com) February 14, 2026 at 1:39 PM

absolutely ridiculous that in the team ski jumping they jump individually instead of all at the same time holding hands — andy™ (@andylevy.net) February 10, 2026 at 4:40 PM

Did you know: in the original Greek Winter Olympics they did all the events fully nude. Even the ski jump. — Roger (Perpetual Stu) (@iamtherog.com) February 14, 2026 at 10:40 PM

the 10,000m speed-skating might be the least viewer-friendly sport at the Olympics these two guys are going to skate, by themselves, for 13-14 minutes then when they're done, two more guys will skate, by themselves, for 13-14 minutes then when they're done… — Rodger Sherman (@rodger.bsky.social) February 13, 2026 at 3:47 PM

The thing about the skeleton and the luge is that you have to learn whether you would be good at the skeleton or the luge, and I don't know how we don't hear about more people dying from finding out if they were good at the skeleton or the luge. — Christopher Crawford (@crawfordchrisv.bsky.social) February 14, 2026 at 7:33 PM

the most disappointing thing about the Winter Olympics is no yetis — TwoSense (@twosense.bsky.social) February 13, 2026 at 7:15 PM

