Donald Trump said he’d been ‘totally exonerated’ on Epstein and reality had a question or two for the American president

US donald trump epstein

Donald Trump is fed up with talking about the Epstein Files unless, of course, he is telling everyone how basically he’s been exonerated them and has absolutely nothing to hide. Nada. Zero. Zilch!

Here he is on Air Force One playing the unusual quadruple headed role of suspect, prosecutor, judge and jury!

Trump: I have nothing to hide. I have been exonerated. I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. I have been totally exonerated on Epstein. pic.twitter.com/fh2dwDKiAx — Acyn (@Acyn) February 17, 2026

You hear it here first, folks! When we say ‘here’ we mean on Air Force One, obviously.

Except it’s fair to say that reality – probably not a familiar concept for the American president – had a question or two. And these people surely said it best.

1.

He’s mentioned more times in the Epstein files than Jesus is mentioned in the Bible. https://t.co/FNmVoR110z — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 17, 2026

2.

So why not appoint a special counsel? https://t.co/uv8YfSkwwq — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 17, 2026

3.

Trump is now claiming g that he has been “exonerated” by the Epstein files. If so then how about releasing everything instead of keeping over 3 million files hidden from the public? He’s not exonerated. He’s hiding them out of fear. pic.twitter.com/l7luY89wMi — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 17, 2026

4.

“I have nothing to hide.” *proceeds to hide everything” Except his poor judgement and lack of grace. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) February 17, 2026

5.

Left: President Trump, “I have nothing to hide, I’ve been exonerated, I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein” Right: There are 4,727 results when you search for Trump in the DOJ’s Epstein files website. This is from EFTA01660651.pdf from DataSet 10 You can read it for… pic.twitter.com/tGKgHFtHOU — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 17, 2026

6.

Uh. No. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 17, 2026

7.

8.

Someone should ask him, you keep saying that you’ve been exonerated what exactly came out in the Files that you think exonerated you? — Bluedog (@HereLiesBlueDog) February 17, 2026

9.

Trump: Epstein is a liar and the files are a hoax.

Also Trump: the files exonerated me, it’s proof. 😆🧐 — Trishems (@Trishems) February 17, 2026

10.

If there’s truly nothing to hide, then transparency shouldn’t be a problem. The pushback and defensiveness are what keep the story alive. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) February 17, 2026

READ MORE

Nigel Farage just announced his pretend ‘shadow cabinet’ and the joke is very much on Lee Anderson

Source @Acyn