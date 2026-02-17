Politics lee anderson nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage just announced his pretend ‘shadow cabinet’ and the joke is very much on Lee Anderson

John Plunkett. Updated February 17th, 2026

Spare a thought – only kidding! – for former Conservative Party deputy chair turned Reform UK-er Lee Anderson after Nigel Farage’s announcement today of his pretend ‘shadow cabinet’.

We say pretend because only the leader of the opposition can have a shadow cabinet and Farage is still very far off that (at least, outside of his own head).

So they don’t have shadows, they have spokespeople, as 30p Lee was very keen to point out a little while ago in his characteristically kind and generous style.

And yet, less than a month later and here is Nigel Farage announcing his – you’ll never guess – shadow cabinet! And you’ll never guess who’s not in it (yes you will).

And these people felt just as sorry for Anderson as we did.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

To conclude …

And also.

Apparently Anderson hasn’t tweeted for 24 hours at the time of writing, prompting speculation that Farage told him about it last night. More when we have it!

