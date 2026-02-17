Silicon Valley tech bros are glorifying extreme overwork culture (again) and labelling it ‘grindcore’ – 19 top takedowns

Social Media work

In a Financial Times article by Hannah Murphy, which is behind a paywall – sorry about that – we learnt that the Silicon Valley tech bros have been glorifying overwork again.

This is the piece of the day – please enjoy the absolute insanity of Grindcore or How the Tech Bros like to work 9am to 9pm and fill the rest with workouts, Paleo diets and Chinese peptides. By @mshannahmurphy.bsky.social as.ft.com/r/6da0e29b-1… [image or embed] — Janine Gibson (@janinegibson.ft.com) January 29, 2026 at 8:48 AM

For ‘hustle culture’, read ‘no work-life balance’, which would make Nigel Farage very happy, but isn’t great for people’s health. Just look at Margaret Thatcher. She used to boast about only getting four hours of sleep per night, and where is she now? Exactly!

Quite apart from the abuse of people’s work-life balance, grindcore is already a thing.

If you’ve ever listened to West Midands band Napalm Death, you’ll have a good idea of what Grindcore sounds like, and even if you haven’t, it’s clear that the music genre coined the term first.

Music fans and other people who don’t want to slog themselves to death weighed in.

Ideology not results. “There’s no evidence to support this approach to achievement. As opposed to improving outputs, it’s more of a statement." We need a standard #FourDayWeek @4dayweek.bsky.social

www.ft.com/content/d0b7… [image or embed] — Natalie Bennett (@nataliegreenpeer.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 9:32 AM

I'm not taking life lessons from a 23 year old 🤣 — AJS (@andystoin.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 8:24 AM

What do people always say on their deathbed? "I wish I worked 9am to 9pm, no wait 6am to 9pm"? Oh right, it's actually, "arrgh it hurts so much" — Callistemon (@callistemon791.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 7:11 AM

A form of masculinity so arid, so devoid of pleasure, so dedicated to the accumulation of capital (for someone else) that it subsists on 12 hour days 6 days a week, and workouts and rejuvenation and Chinese peptides the rest of the time. www.ft.com/content/d0b7… [image or embed] — Laleh Khalili (@lalehkhalili.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 9:44 AM

This is literally the capitalist lie: work like a dog and you will climb the ladder What they don't tell you: The system is rigged. Your labour can't compete with handouts I feel like post-2008 an entire generation learned this, why such willful forgetfulness in 2026?

www.ft.com/content/d0b7… [image or embed] — Patrick Galey (@patrickgaley.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 10:34 AM

