What’s something that 99 per cent of people can do but you can’t? – 17 things that aren’t quite as universal as they seem

Everyone’s different, which means that even if something is considered a universal experience, chances are there will be at least one person out there who’s the exception to the rule.

To get an idea of which skills and talents elude that select few, Irakeconcrete put the following question to the good people over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s something that 99% of people can do but you can’t?’

And people were all too ready to chime in with these top replies…

1.

‘Remember faces. I once didn’t recognise my mum when I picked her up from the airport. My mother’

-SorryIAmNew2002

2.

‘It’s not quite at 99% but the overwhelming majority of people can produce insulin with their pancreas and I can’t’

-ohno344

3.

‘Roll their Rs.’

-winothirtynino

4.

‘I can’t whistle properly, it’s such a simple thing, but I just never got the hang of it. Always funny and a little frustrating when everyone else can do it so easily!’

-poulttanttus

5.

‘Take naps. The ability of some people to just decide, in the middle of the day, “I’m going to sleep now”–and then DO it–is tantamount to witchcraft as far as I’m concerned’

-pslush01

6.

‘Seamlessly interject comments when a group of people are talking. I just can’t seem to pick up the right cues or get the timing right and always feels like I’m clumsily interrupting someone.’

-know_limits

7.

‘Filter out tiny background noises subconsciously.’

-super_scumtron

8.

‘Stay mad at someone. I overthink it and end up understanding their side.’

-queensophie_x

9.