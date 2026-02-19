Politics Kemi Badenoch tom cruise

Kemi Badenoch shared the ‘devastating personal news’ that Tom Cruise was leaving London and ended up impossibly owned

John Plunkett. Updated February 19th, 2026

Never let it be said that Kemi Badenoch didn’t make the most of there being no PMQs this week (half term break for our hard-working MPs, see?)

No, the Conservative Party leader put the time to the very best use by making a video about Tom Cruise. Specifically, the Cruister’s apparent decision to unstick from his London home to go live on the moon (actually, not sure where he’s moving to, but anyway).

And how upset was Badenoch? This upset.

And it wasn’t the most obvious concern for the head of His Maj’s official opposition. But we’re glad she did, in a way, because it enabled the entirety of the internet – well, quite a few people anyway – to say this.

Source @KemiBadenoch