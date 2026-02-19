Kemi Badenoch shared the ‘devastating personal news’ that Tom Cruise was leaving London and ended up impossibly owned

Politics Kemi Badenoch tom cruise

Never let it be said that Kemi Badenoch didn’t make the most of there being no PMQs this week (half term break for our hard-working MPs, see?)

No, the Conservative Party leader put the time to the very best use by making a video about Tom Cruise. Specifically, the Cruister’s apparent decision to unstick from his London home to go live on the moon (actually, not sure where he’s moving to, but anyway).

And how upset was Badenoch? This upset.

And it wasn’t the most obvious concern for the head of His Maj’s official opposition. But we’re glad she did, in a way, because it enabled the entirety of the internet – well, quite a few people anyway – to say this.

1.

You are now upset that an immigrant is leaving London? Isn't that exactly what you are campaigning for ? https://t.co/TPn797pNgJ — Sai Ishaya (@Sai_Ishaya_) February 18, 2026

2.

why’re you bothered an immigrant left. isn’t that what u want ? or let me guess , he’s got a lot of money 👀 — $WGGRLOMO 👾 (@JayLon_TGM) February 18, 2026

3.

Some people need to come and take the phone away from their auntie. She even tagged Tom Cruise. https://t.co/5xM8XZo8pV — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 18, 2026

4.

Improve living conditions, close the wealth cap, lift children out of poverty, save the NHS, stand up to US imperialism, stop wasting money on endless war, nationalise our industries, put Britain first? No, instead you’re concerned over one American millionaire not living here. https://t.co/Fn03714kcG — harrie ☭ (@emopunkgrrrl) February 18, 2026

5.

Tom Cruise literally believes that humans are immortal, extraterrestrial spiritual beings called "thetans" who have lived countless past lives and are currently trapped in physical bodies and I’m supposed to care what he believes about London because _____? — thelefttake (@thelefttake) February 18, 2026

6.

Getting there: 16 days late, would've used big juicies in the open, nice hook but I think you want more Cruise in vis at the top. Room for improvement, C+ https://t.co/qanz02fbBv — Oli Dugmore (@OliDugmore) February 18, 2026

7.

London is safer today than it was when Tories were in govt.

Wait a minute, is Tom Cruise not an immigrant? Isn’t that what you’ve always wanted? — YinkuS (@OlayinkuzO) February 18, 2026

8.

How exactly is this "personal news"? Do you know how shameless this is? — Simon Gallagher (@SiGallagher) February 18, 2026

9.

Didn’t realise he was even here ffs! Who cares? He’s American ! 🤷‍♂️ — Amnesia of History (@AmnesiaHistory) February 18, 2026

And finally, this. Very much this.

All the criminals in this video were caught and prosecuted Tom Cruise has NOT said this is why he left London. Do go look for an actual quote from him where he says this. Londoners feel safe in our city. Why do the Tories hate our brilliant city so much??? https://t.co/81W5AbqR6S — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) February 19, 2026

