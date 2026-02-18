Nigel Farage’s shocking response to a woman journalist who dared ask a question he didn’t like didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them

Politics nigel farage

Chances are you’ve already made up your mind precisely what kind of person Nigel Farage is, but just in case you were in any doubt, there was a moment in Reform UK’s ‘shadow cabinet’ launch on Tuesday that didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them.

It was Financial Times reporter Anna Gross who must have missed the memo that journalists were only allowed to ask questions that Farage wanted to answer.

And the Reform UK leader’s response went viral for reasons which will surely become apparent.

@FT @AnnaSophieGross asks @ZiaYusufUK question about “UK” ICE” and @SuellaBraverman about state schools.@Nigel_Farage doesn’t allow either to respond and dismisses, in a Trump-style patronising way, the questions in their entirety.

This tells a lot about Farage and his project. pic.twitter.com/TsYd9bMCdb — The Finance Guy (@OneFinanceGuy) February 17, 2026

And these responses surely said it best.

1.

Yet again Farage displays his misogyny and hatred of female journalists challenging him. No woman should ever vote for Farage or Reform.pic.twitter.com/4zXlyzHpLq — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) February 17, 2026

2.

Farage insulted FT journo Anna Gross at the presser today.

He said there was no point addressing her (perfectly reasonable) question. “Just write some silly story,” he told Gross.

Farage has got form for insulting female journalists in this way.

Just like his hero Trump. — Anne Greensmith 💙 (@snowleopardess) February 17, 2026

3.

What an absolute disgrace https://t.co/KOLPh0Rx1e — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) February 17, 2026

4.

🚨🔔 @AnnaSophieGross asked @ZiaYusufUK and @SuellaBraverman legitimate questions on importing Trump-style “ICE” tactics to the UK and on their commitment to state education. But Farage wouldn’t let them answer. Creating a “UK ICE” is a serious proposal.

Education policy is a… pic.twitter.com/H35Fx1xDDW — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) February 17, 2026

5.

.@Nigel_Farage hates questions that might expose him and his cabal for the frauds they are if he actually answered. So he doesn’t and is as patronising as possible to the female journalist as he waves away ‘the little woman’ https://t.co/kQxikebz6X — Andy Burge (@AndyGJBurge) February 17, 2026

6.

All copied from the Trump playbook; ICE immigration policy and the same dismissive, rude attitude towards the press.

Farage cannot cope with scrutiny — H.Hazel 💙 (@HfitzHazel) February 17, 2026

7.

Nope. Let’s call this exactly what it is, inherent misogyny with a smattering of Trumpian egoism.@AnnaSophieGross consistently asks the best questions at these interminable press conferences. But Farage is leaning HARD into Trump mode — calling women journalists ‘silly’.… https://t.co/V4xQKNTedR — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) February 18, 2026

8.

Once again Farage swerves answering questions and swipes away a question from a woman. His misogyny is demonstrated as does him avoiding questions about his clique. https://t.co/WJ7z8k9azt — shirley anne smith (@oscarhero1801) February 18, 2026

9.