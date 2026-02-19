This Olympic silver-medal-winning skier’s slapdown for the reporter asking if she’d ‘lost two gold medals’ gets the Politest FU of the Year award

Sport skiing Winter Olympics

Chinese-American Olympic skier Eileen Gu competes for China in the halfpipe, slopestyle, and big air events. She holds the record for being the youngest freeskiing Olympic champion after winning gold and silver medals in Beijing, in 2022.

At the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, she won silver medals in slopestyle and big air, continuing her run of coming away with a medal for every Olympic event she has entered, and after four years of not competing anywhere else in big air.

It’s impressive by anyone’s standards, which is why people were surprised when Agence France-Presse reporter John Weaver asked her –

“Do you see these as two silvers gained or two golds lost?”

Her response was absolutely perfect. Gold medal in comebacks to Eileen Gu. The internet loved it.

That’s the kind of answer I’d think of 6 hrs later. I’m so stoked she had the confidence to know this was ridiculous and articulate that confidence so easily

@K.C.Hummfree

Damn, she ate. Articulate. Poised. Classy.

@Another Londoner

I wish we could’ve seen his face to her laugh/answer.

@xo_a_lexi

The clip went wildly viral, appearing on every social media platform. Here’s how Bluesky reacted.

"but thank you" at the end Italian Police need to get in there. There's been a murder — Pete Hotchkiss (@petehotchkiss.bsky.social) February 18, 2026 at 10:26 PM

7.

Excellent response from Gu. These athletes are uniformly performing at a level the rest of us, including this journalist, can never even imagine. Olympic medalists represent the top ~0.00000001% of the global population. — Jason Westrope (@jwestrope.bsky.social) February 18, 2026 at 4:58 PM

Not only is Eileen Gu an amazing athlete, she has a great sense of humour and is super smart [image or embed] — Joel Wood 🇨🇦 (@joelwwood.bsky.social) February 18, 2026 at 10:06 PM

he thought "here's a brilliant question no one can answer…i'll look like a genius!" then she took his lunch money, pants'd him, wedgie'd him, and stuffed him in a locker…while smiling delicious — TheRiverWanders (@theriverwanders.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 2:31 AM

So you performed the second best out of all the people on this planet. Do you see how that's bad? — the hype (@thehyyyype.bsky.social) February 18, 2026 at 9:28 PM

Not all men but somehow always a man. — Diego Corrientes (@diegocorrientes.bsky.social) February 18, 2026 at 9:41 PM

Sure as hell won gold in killing that guy — uno 🌼 (@uno.name) February 18, 2026 at 9:17 PM

We can’t argue with this.

Holy shit, they need to create a platinum medal and award it to Eileen Gu for WRECKING this dude! This is glorious! [image or embed] — Christopher Gronlund (@cgronlund.bsky.social) February 18, 2026 at 9:02 PM

