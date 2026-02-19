You surely won’t see a funnier photo finish at the Winter Olympics or any race, anywhere

Sport Winter Olympics

We hope you’ve been enjoying the Winter Olympics as much as we have (which is to say, a lot).

But here was a moment we missed but might already be our favourite 15 seconds of the games.

It’s one particular speed skating contest which went right down to the wire in the most spectacular – and hilarious – fashion imaginable. Sound up!

An athlete from Kazakhstan won his Olympic race in the most dramatic fashion possible Abzal Azhgaliyev was in last place for almost the entire race, but just before the finish line, most of his competitors crashed. Only one Italian remained in contention, racing… backward.… pic.twitter.com/uKzYI1tErI — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 18, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

How is someone ever gonna explain this without context? pic.twitter.com/mgveMhIsYw — MrBreadSmith (@MrBreadSmith) February 19, 2026

3.

broski really did the : pic.twitter.com/L1xbwAHeDB — TheLostChild (@TheLostChild25) February 18, 2026

4.

Italian was gonna fall so better second place than nothing. pic.twitter.com/uiQzm64luC — GOAT Insights (@GOATInsights) February 19, 2026

5.

honestly the winter Olympics are so funny this year — Zoe (@thecutestzoe) February 18, 2026

6.

Twerk to the finish line lmao — LaughNToon (@LaughNToon) February 18, 2026

7.

Did all that just to lose to someone’s skate. pic.twitter.com/9liUH4COn6 — RG | Zeek (@ZeekTyt) February 19, 2026

This is hilarious,,,, l thought it only happened in comedy movies. — Herbal Archipelago (@herbal_archplg) February 18, 2026

8.

It would’ve been funnier if the Italian had won the race with his ass — Mazaxio (@GrouchSpir65897) February 18, 2026

Maybe next time.

The speed skating is insane! — EarthDetective (@EarthDetect) February 18, 2026

Source @visegrad24