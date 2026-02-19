Sport Winter Olympics

You surely won’t see a funnier photo finish at the Winter Olympics or any race, anywhere

John Plunkett. Updated February 19th, 2026

We hope you’ve been enjoying the Winter Olympics as much as we have (which is to say, a lot).

But here was a moment we missed but might already be our favourite 15 seconds of the games.

It’s one particular speed skating contest which went right down to the wire in the most spectacular – and hilarious – fashion imaginable. Sound up!

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Maybe next time.

READ MORE

This Olympic silver-medal-winning skier’s slapdown for the reporter asking if she’d ‘lost two gold medals’ gets the Politest FU of the Year award

Source @visegrad24