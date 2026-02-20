US AI elon musk grok

Time to check in once again with Elon Musk. What’s he been up to recently? Trying to influence foreign democracies? Having a pop at minorities? Amplifying the views of the far-right on Twitter? Well, yes, naturally. But he’s also been trumpeting the new iteration of his Grok AI chatbot, Grok 4.2, which he claims is ‘funny, based and smart’.

It’s ‘so good’ that he’s even suggesting that users upload their medical records so that Grok can give them a ‘second opinion’.

His recommendation came in the form of a reply to DogeDesigner, a Twitter user who is such a Musk toady that his tweets are boosted so frequently by his beloved hero to the point where he has almost two million followers.

Here’s the tweet.

For some reason, a few people were a bit sceptical about sharing their medical history with an AI owned by an unhinged megalomaniac who also happens to be the richest man on the planet …

1.

Uploading your private medical records to a billionaire’s chatbot for a “second opinion” isn’t innovation, it’s peak stupidity wrapped in tech hype.

Healthcare needs doctors and ethics, not screenshots and vibes! — guyfelicella (@guyfelicella) February 18, 2026

2.

I hope that’s a bloody joke and if not, it should be — Louise Mensch ️ (@LouiseMensch) February 18, 2026

3.

Might as well add my taxes so you guys have all my data — Vince (HodlFlorida) (@HodlFlorida) February 17, 2026

4.

Uploading your personal medical records to a ChatBot has to be a test of intelligence. — WinterScalper (@WinterScalper) February 18, 2026

It was such a spectacularly bad idea that even Grok itself was saying ‘Whoah! Hold on a minute, Elon!’

5.

Even Grok says this is a BAD IDEA pic.twitter.com/JQqC3K5vzP — Kristof (@kristofcreative) February 18, 2026

6.

Ahahhaahahahahahaa more bad ideas pic.twitter.com/cSxfg59XVz — King Gwap (@KingxGwap) February 18, 2026

7.

……musk says trust this AI which says 'DO NOT TRUST THIS AI FOR MEDICAL PREDICTIONS' https://t.co/8rcs4O79Vv pic.twitter.com/o5CdCIxTCQ — thunderf00t (@thunderf00t) February 17, 2026

For once, everyone was on the side of Grok on this matter.

8.

NO ONE should do this. Grok is not HIPAA compliant and you don’t want to share your medical records in this way. https://t.co/adsQQOGEb5 — Joseph L. Mills MD (@jmills1955) February 18, 2026

9.