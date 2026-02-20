US AI elon musk grok

Elon Musk suggested that people share their medical records with Grok, and even Grok said that was a big, fat no-no

David Harris. Updated February 20th, 2026

Time to check in once again with Elon Musk. What’s he been up to recently? Trying to influence foreign democracies? Having a pop at minorities? Amplifying the views of the far-right on Twitter? Well, yes, naturally. But he’s also been trumpeting the new iteration of his Grok AI chatbot, Grok 4.2, which he claims is ‘funny, based and smart’.

It’s ‘so good’ that he’s even suggesting that users upload their medical records so that Grok can give them a ‘second opinion’.

His recommendation came in the form of a reply to DogeDesigner, a Twitter user who is such a Musk toady that his tweets are boosted so frequently by his beloved hero to the point where he has almost two million followers.

Here’s the tweet.

Elon Musk You can just take a picture of your medical data or upload the file to get a second opinion from Grok DogeDesigner Grok 4.20 is insanely good and quick at analyzing blood tests! You can literally upload your lab results — even an MRI — and Grok breaks it down for you.

Nathan Fillion looking as though he's about to say something, then thinking better of it

For some reason, a few people were a bit sceptical about sharing their medical history with an AI owned by an unhinged megalomaniac who also happens to be the richest man on the planet …

1.

2.

3.

4.

It was such a spectacularly bad idea that even Grok itself was saying ‘Whoah! Hold on a minute, Elon!’

5.

6.

7.

For once, everyone was on the side of Grok on this matter.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2