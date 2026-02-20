What is the weirdest thing your doctor has ever said to you? – 17 utterly bizarre pieces of medical feedback

Round Ups AskReddit

Going to the doctor can be a tense experience. Even if you’re only in for a routine checkup, there’s a chance they might say something you don’t want to hear.

On the other hand, it seems that doctors can say some of the most out of pocket things imaginable. And we know this because Competitive_Tip_7504 turned to r/AskReddit to pose the following question:

‘What is the weirdest thing your doctor has ever said to you?’

1.

‘“Are you sure you’ve never given birth?” ‘Why yes. Very sure. I would remember that.’

-Accomplished_Net5601

2.

‘I was having a couple of moles removed on my back. While laying on my stomach, my Dr asks “do you like to fish”? I told him I do and he told me that I could take the moles home if I wanted because they make excellent bait. ‘Weird thing to say but, still to this day he was the best dr my husband and I ever had!’

-Okan_ossie

3.

‘“What a cooperative cervix” during a Pap smear.’

-elliemff

4.

‘Your knees look like they’re from two different bodies.’

-copperpoint

5.

‘”Let go of your penis” ‘I was getting an exam for testicular cancer and holding my penis out of the way. Probably the most mortifying moment of my life.’

-ReallyGlycon

6.

‘I live in Japan. After catching the flu and not eating anything for almost a week, the doctor told me that my cholesterol level was too low, and suggested I eat junk food to get it back up. I told him I was going back to the states in a few weeks, and he gave me a thumbs up and said “great!”‘

-WindJammer27

7.

‘I have a very memorable cervix. I think it was a compliment? I’m taking it as one anyway.’

-Either_Cow_4727

8.

‘My optometrist at the time shut the door when he found out I am Jewish and turned off the lights to show me pictures on his computer of Mormon temples and told me that we are kin because Jews and Mormons are the same. He had me in there alone with him for ages. It was so creepy. I never saw him again. He ended up leaving my town shortly after.’

-TOBONation

9.