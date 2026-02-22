There’s not enough facepalm in the world to handle this old clip of Brits discussing the metric system

Entertainment British Classic TV

This archive footage of Brits giving their opinion of the metric system back in 1978 reveals that some attitudes are timeless – unfortunately.

#OnThisDay 1978: The British public were not impressed at the prospect of switching from miles to kilometres. pic.twitter.com/87tPaoF3I6 — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) February 3, 2021

From the woman who thinks travelling in a country that uses kilometres will make the car less fuel efficient to the guy who reckons he fought in World War II for 10 years, it’s a facepalm-fest of epic proportions.

These comments say it all.

1.

Reassuring to know it seems we’ve always been a nation comprised of about 80% absolute idiots https://t.co/0SxSUbXUBB — Sam Clark (@ShadowPenguin) February 21, 2021

2.

Same as it ever was. People who are wandering the streets all day and available for Vox Pops, well, they’re a special type let’s say. https://t.co/arJoWbVpew — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) September 17, 2021

3.

The guy behind him. His expression says it all. pic.twitter.com/5mgvjscu3E — Overthink Flamingos (@DuchessTeatime) February 3, 2021

4.

We have come so far as a nation… oh wait! https://t.co/uF62lnnVqM — Gregor (@gjp1969) February 3, 2021

5.

Ah, we have always been like this. https://t.co/WOOLwjU1HA — Alice (@staytiny) February 3, 2021

6.

Brexit forecast 30 years earlier https://t.co/BEjQdAAjDZ — Raven (@ravenfz) February 6, 2021

7.

Kudos to the person who wrote the subtitles. Spot on. #Kilimolimetres pic.twitter.com/yvOvPsy1BB — Charlotte Marie (@MorganBroadcast) February 3, 2021

Steve Graniewitz was entertained by the mathematically or historically challenged guy at the end.

I liked the bloke at the end who fought the second world war for 10 years. — Steve Graniewitz (@SteveGraniewitz) February 3, 2021

Perhaps he was counting in metric years.

