Fox host Jesse Watters responded to Gavin Newsom’s dyslexia by saying he doesn’t want a president who can’t read, and the internet had news for him

US donald trump Gavin newsom Jesse watters

Gavin Newsom is currently in the eye of a storm about his diagnosis of dyslexia, and a below-average SAT score of 960.

Here’s what started the row.

Dyslexia made me the person I am. And I’m proud of that. pic.twitter.com/HXFgRhwZIN — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 24, 2026

Sean Hannity jumped on a part of the interview in which he mentioned his SAT score, accusing him of racism, having made an assumption that the audience was entirely black, and that Newsom was implying they’d have gained below-average scores, too – neither of which were true.

.@GavinNewsom Thinks a 960 SAT Makes Him 'Like' Black Americans. Let That Sink In. pic.twitter.com/6tOo7L3fqr — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 23, 2026

It was hypocritical to say the least.

You didn’t give a shit about the President of the United States of America posting an ape video of President Obama or calling African nations shitholes — but you’re going to call me racist for talking about my lifelong struggle with dyslexia? Spare me your fake fucking outrage,… https://t.co/ABNZJQJLcj — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 23, 2026

Jesse Watters took time out from his busy schedule of steering men away from using straws and voting for women to drop his hot take. It was standard Watters fare.

Watters: I don’t want a president who struggles to read. pic.twitter.com/57CqBxIwcj — Acyn (@Acyn) February 23, 2026

Sorry, what was that?

Trump is struggling to read the names of members of his "Board of Peace" pic.twitter.com/y8P6iCV6Z0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2026

Tweeters – including Gavin Newsom – had some news for Watters.

1.

Jesse, you already have one. https://t.co/pCDgZpMORO — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 23, 2026

2.

Has he ever seen a video of trump trying to read?? — Covie (@covie_93) February 23, 2026

3.

4.

5.

Even this guy’s over Trump. https://t.co/9ChhcbEDlp — Diane N Sevenay (parody) (@DianeSevenay) February 23, 2026

6.

Watters: “I don’t want a president who falls asleep at every press conference” pic.twitter.com/ACdTOo2Qie — JeSuisCHBleuBlancRouge (@HabsHappy) February 24, 2026

7.

8.

The “President” Jesse wanted, thought “Nipple” and “Button” were countries and that the moon was “part of Mars”, but ok. https://t.co/6XoRXkfhl7 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 24, 2026

9.

This is the first time I’ve heard Watters say anything negative about Trump… pic.twitter.com/MuhqpHuLkj — Diana Rivera (@dianarivera481) February 23, 2026

10.

That ship has sailed. https://t.co/2tmG2lOIR5 — Camille MacKenzie (@CamRMacKenzie) February 24, 2026

11.

And yet you support one who can’t? https://t.co/xCRI7CbGdU — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) February 24, 2026

12.

13.

He wants a president he can call “Daddy”. https://t.co/Yyowq21dNm — GAZETTE (@FrancisWegner) February 24, 2026

14.

15.

BREAKING: Fox News' Jesse Watters seemingly ridicules Trump, says he doesn't "want a president who struggles to read." Let's go to the video tape! pic.twitter.com/ZcbAPj2PTT — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) February 24, 2026

16.

Impeach him then https://t.co/mEOCa1avka — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) February 24, 2026

For the absence of doubt, here’s some more of Trump attempting to read.

READ MORE

Jessica Tarlov wins Zinger of the Week for her light-speed response to Fox co-host Jesse Watters’ tale of being called Fascist in a drive-by heckling

Source Acyn Image Screengrab