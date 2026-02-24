US donald trump Gavin newsom Jesse watters
Fox host Jesse Watters responded to Gavin Newsom’s dyslexia by saying he doesn’t want a president who can’t read, and the internet had news for him
Gavin Newsom is currently in the eye of a storm about his diagnosis of dyslexia, and a below-average SAT score of 960.
Here’s what started the row.
Dyslexia made me the person I am. And I’m proud of that. pic.twitter.com/HXFgRhwZIN
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 24, 2026
Sean Hannity jumped on a part of the interview in which he mentioned his SAT score, accusing him of racism, having made an assumption that the audience was entirely black, and that Newsom was implying they’d have gained below-average scores, too – neither of which were true.
.@GavinNewsom Thinks a 960 SAT Makes Him 'Like' Black Americans. Let That Sink In. pic.twitter.com/6tOo7L3fqr
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 23, 2026
It was hypocritical to say the least.
You didn’t give a shit about the President of the United States of America posting an ape video of President Obama or calling African nations shitholes — but you’re going to call me racist for talking about my lifelong struggle with dyslexia?
Spare me your fake fucking outrage,… https://t.co/ABNZJQJLcj
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 23, 2026
Jesse Watters took time out from his busy schedule of steering men away from using straws and voting for women to drop his hot take. It was standard Watters fare.
Watters: I don’t want a president who struggles to read. pic.twitter.com/57CqBxIwcj
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 23, 2026
Sorry, what was that?
Trump is struggling to read the names of members of his "Board of Peace" pic.twitter.com/y8P6iCV6Z0
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2026
Tweeters – including Gavin Newsom – had some news for Watters.
1.
Jesse, you already have one. https://t.co/pCDgZpMORO
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 23, 2026
2.
Has he ever seen a video of trump trying to read??
— Covie (@covie_93) February 23, 2026
3.
who’s gonna tell him? https://t.co/EsMBquMPQR
— Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) February 23, 2026
4.
Well, that’s ironic. https://t.co/TzNb02C8P1
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) February 24, 2026
5.
Even this guy’s over Trump. https://t.co/9ChhcbEDlp
— Diane N Sevenay (parody) (@DianeSevenay) February 23, 2026
6.
Watters: “I don’t want a president who falls asleep at every press conference” pic.twitter.com/ACdTOo2Qie
— JeSuisCHBleuBlancRouge (@HabsHappy) February 24, 2026
7.
I’m sorry for your loss, @JesseBWatters. https://t.co/sC8YhYFq07
— Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) February 24, 2026
8.
The “President” Jesse wanted, thought “Nipple” and “Button” were countries and that the moon was “part of Mars”, but ok. https://t.co/6XoRXkfhl7
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 24, 2026
9.
This is the first time I’ve heard Watters say anything negative about Trump… pic.twitter.com/MuhqpHuLkj
— Diana Rivera (@dianarivera481) February 23, 2026
10.
That ship has sailed. https://t.co/2tmG2lOIR5
— Camille MacKenzie (@CamRMacKenzie) February 24, 2026
11.
And yet you support one who can’t? https://t.co/xCRI7CbGdU
— Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) February 24, 2026
12.
— Suzanne Hatton (@SuzanneHatton4) February 24, 2026
13.
He wants a president he can call “Daddy”. https://t.co/Yyowq21dNm
— GAZETTE (@FrancisWegner) February 24, 2026
14.
Is this buyer's remorse? https://t.co/RZbMHB1Boc pic.twitter.com/WLWZoQ2N6D
— greg. (@mistergeezy) February 23, 2026
15.
BREAKING: Fox News' Jesse Watters seemingly ridicules Trump, says he doesn't "want a president who struggles to read."
Let's go to the video tape! pic.twitter.com/ZcbAPj2PTT
— Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) February 24, 2026
16.
Impeach him then https://t.co/mEOCa1avka
— Jared Shult (@jared_shult) February 24, 2026
For the absence of doubt, here’s some more of Trump attempting to read.
I present, Trump reading. pic.twitter.com/vrQJuzN8Hk
— KevinlyFather (@KevinlyFather) February 24, 2026
