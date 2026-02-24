US donald trump Gavin newsom Jesse watters

Fox host Jesse Watters responded to Gavin Newsom’s dyslexia by saying he doesn’t want a president who can’t read, and the internet had news for him

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 24th, 2026

Gavin Newsom is currently in the eye of a storm about his diagnosis of dyslexia, and a below-average SAT score of 960.

Here’s what started the row.

Sean Hannity jumped on a part of the interview in which he mentioned his SAT score, accusing him of racism, having made an assumption that the audience was entirely black, and that Newsom was implying they’d have gained below-average scores, too – neither of which were true.

It was hypocritical to say the least.

Jesse Watters took time out from his busy schedule of steering men away from using straws and voting for women to drop his hot take. It was standard Watters fare.

Sorry, what was that?

Tweeters – including Gavin Newsom – had some news for Watters.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

For the absence of doubt, here’s some more of Trump attempting to read.

READ MORE

Jessica Tarlov wins Zinger of the Week for her light-speed response to Fox co-host Jesse Watters’ tale of being called Fascist in a drive-by heckling

Source Acyn Image Screengrab