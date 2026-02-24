Uber tech bro Sam Altman said humans consumed so much more energy than AI and these (real) people dunked him back to the Stone Age

News AI sam altman tech bro

Sam Altman is the public face of AI. He’s also the smug face of tech bro culture that will ultimately doom humanity if someone doesn’t put a stop to it.

Altman wants everyone to stop worrying about the massive resource suck AI generates as it grows. Here he is explaining that humans also use up a lot of resources in a totally normal way that doesn’t reveal he might not actually have a soul.

🚨 SAM ALTMAN: “People talk about how much energy it takes to train an AI model … But it also takes a lot of energy to train a human. It takes like 20 years of life and all of the food you eat during that time before you get smart.” pic.twitter.com/vRuVnnmzjB — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 21, 2026

Note the nervous laughter in the background from a crowd that can’t quite tell if he’s joking or not.

Altman’s take didn’t sit well with a Twitter community more than a little skeptical of the billionaire pushing his product on all of us even as it eats away more and more at important resources. Here are the hottest takes.

Anybody who talks like this about humans should not be allowed a job that in any way impacts other humans. — Simon Gallagher (@SiGallagher) February 21, 2026

Human beings living their lives and experiencing the world isn’t some gross energy inefficiency it’s the ENTIRE POINT OF EXISTENCE you creepy, antihuman weirdo. https://t.co/K1x6hRmRQq — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) February 22, 2026

This is the talk of a traitor to the human race https://t.co/PHy1PlGJFR — nick (@Framesofnick) February 21, 2026

I don’t think most people grasp how dangerous this idiot is, or the power he yields. It’s idiots in charge like this that got us in the mess we’re in. — Preceptitude (@preceptitude) February 21, 2026

They see no difference between humans and objects — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) February 21, 2026

This psychopath wants you to starve for his hobby. — John Tuld (@BradHuston) February 21, 2026

1 second of 1 human life is worth more than all AI combined https://t.co/6ZXHjf8wNM — Joe Wrote (@joewrote) February 22, 2026

