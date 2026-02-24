News AI sam altman tech bro

Uber tech bro Sam Altman said humans consumed so much more energy than AI and these (real) people dunked him back to the Stone Age

Saul Hutson. Updated February 24th, 2026

Sam Altman is the public face of AI. He’s also the smug face of tech bro culture that will ultimately doom humanity if someone doesn’t put a stop to it.

Altman wants everyone to stop worrying about the massive resource suck AI generates as it grows. Here he is explaining that humans also use up a lot of resources in a totally normal way that doesn’t reveal he might not actually have a soul.

Note the nervous laughter in the background from a crowd that can’t quite tell if he’s joking or not.

Altman’s take didn’t sit well with a Twitter community more than a little skeptical of the billionaire pushing his product on all of us even as it eats away more and more at important resources. Here are the hottest takes.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

