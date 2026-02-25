A congressman begged Donald Trump to autograph his tie as the world watched (and cringed) – 17 replies that do NOT sign off on this behavior

Politics donald trump state of the union troy nehls

Hard as it might be to believe, Donald Trump has his fans. Most of them work for him, but they’re fans nonetheless.

One such person is Texas Conressman, Troy Nehls, who has basically built his entire career on the coat tails of Trump’s Maga madness.

But even for Nehls, this should’ve been a stoop too low.

As Trump was exiting his State of the Union address, Nehls exploded into a 1960’s high school girl seeing the Beatles on Ed Sullivan-type reaction to Trump passing by.

Not content with screaming his praises, Nehls asked, nay begged, Trump to autograph his tie.

Rep. Troy Nehls, who is 57, begs Trump to sign his Trump-themed tie: “Initial it. Just an intial.” pic.twitter.com/gVR5WM86zT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2026

This is a grown man asking his boss to write his name on his clothing. (He literally calls him “boss” in the clip.)

Let that sink in. While you do, check out these other honest reactions to Nehls’ embarrassing behavior.

Fifty seven years old asking for an autograph like it’s after a middle school assembly. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) February 25, 2026

How does a grown man look in the mirror after debasing himself like this? https://t.co/CJHypwtdx5 — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) February 25, 2026

imagine asking your boss for his autograph https://t.co/XzcxG6NkOQ — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) February 25, 2026

My country is so embarrassing https://t.co/v3YPctcqYZ — Aes🇺🇸 (@AesPolitics1) February 25, 2026

Someday someone will write a doctoral thesis about the role celebrity played in Trump‘s ability to control the Republican Party, but not today…. https://t.co/ZJiQHVcEtF — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 25, 2026

