Politics donald trump state of the union troy nehls

A congressman begged Donald Trump to autograph his tie as the world watched (and cringed) – 17 replies that do NOT sign off on this behavior

Saul Hutson. Updated February 25th, 2026

Hard as it might be to believe, Donald Trump has his fans. Most of them work for him, but they’re fans nonetheless.

One such person is Texas Conressman, Troy Nehls, who has basically built his entire career on the coat tails of Trump’s Maga madness.

But even for Nehls, this should’ve been a stoop too low.

As Trump was exiting his State of the Union address, Nehls exploded into a 1960’s high school girl seeing the Beatles on Ed Sullivan-type reaction to Trump passing by.

Not content with screaming his praises, Nehls asked, nay begged, Trump to autograph his tie.

This is a grown man asking his boss to write his name on his clothing. (He literally calls him “boss” in the clip.)

Let that sink in. While you do, check out these other honest reactions to Nehls’ embarrassing behavior.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2