An American TV reporter appeared less than keen to talk harsh economic realities and had people hollering into next week

US New York snow

To the streets of New York now where – if you didn’t know – they’ve been having some snow. Lots of snow.

Which was obviously the cue for lots of TV reporters to go out and about for a Vox pop or two (good to know it’s not just British media which is obsessed with this sort of thing).

But people reckon this particular TV reporter was less than keen to talk the harsh economic realities of Trump’s America right now and, well, have a watch for yourself.

New Yorker: “Private equity and predatory landlords destroyed this city.” NBC: “Okay, we’re done here.” Say the quiet part out loud on live TV and suddenly the interview is over. Funny how “free speech” disappears the moment you blame the people actually cashing the checks. pic.twitter.com/sjmgbm9Oop — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 24, 2026

Can’t say he didn’t try, right? And these people were right up in arms, I tell you.

1.

Hmm imagine asking for your opinion but not wanting to hear it? 2026 🇺🇸 media? — Non-Partisan Independent (@corruptentities) February 24, 2026

2.

That first "yeah, mhm" should've tipped em off that they'd stopped the wrong one lol https://t.co/pBXPC02rVD — lyss, esq. (@am_yers) February 24, 2026

3.

That guy deserves a round of applause👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 He was probably delighted when they asked if he would speak live on camera. — GJ (@Pretty_Lush88) February 24, 2026

4.

A fine addition to the TV Vox Pop hall of fame, made even better by her hurriedly pulling the mic away…pic.twitter.com/P61v75dFME — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) February 24, 2026

5.

This guy gets it. pic.twitter.com/unPFLkPduG — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) February 23, 2026

6.

Economic criticism is permissible… as long as it doesn't touch the pockets of the rich. — صادق عبدالرزاق العامرى (2) (@Sada966662) February 24, 2026

7.

She really wasn’t trying to hear about the hedge fund stuff😂 — Emoluments Clause (@Emolclause) February 24, 2026

8.

that “yep, mhm.” just became my next vocal stim for the month https://t.co/YpS6OcJtmA — depressed corporate bitch (@nailahimanixo) February 24, 2026

9.

Mmhmm…. Love how he’s able to keep on topic no matter how professional she is by offering nostalgia to change the subject. He made his point, she stayed the course. Well done by both of them. 👏🏽👏🏽 😂 — Marina Bambaloo (@MBambaloo) February 24, 2026

On the flip side, because we’re never less than fair and balanced and all that.

Why does everything have to be about politics? Why do you feel the need to insert your agenda into everything? It's exhausting. — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) February 24, 2026

Source @allenanalysis