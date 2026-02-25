People shared the obvious things they didn’t learn til far too late in life – 17 hilariously belated eye-openers

Life reddit

To the world of Reddit now, where people shared the things they learned far, far too late in life after someone called HearThePeopleSing asked this.



‘What did you not realise until embarrassingly late?’

Turned out it was a cracker of a conversation starter and we’ve read all of the replies – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and these 17 belated eye-openers will surely make your day better.

1.

‘I thought county Durham was in Ireland, I’m in 40s and didn’t find out til this year.’

alrighttreacle11

2.

‘It took me months to realise that my in-person classmate Neeve was the same person as my online classmate Niamh.

‘Months.’

katie-kaboom

3.

‘That Jason Status is actually a music duo called Chase & Status.’

banwe11

4.

‘I didn’t realise that ‘broiler’ is American for grill.

‘Its a bit embarrassing how long I thought there was an entire other cooking method out there that the UK just doesn’t use.’

pollosgm

5.

‘My answer every time this question comes up: you can’t drive through the Channel Tunnel, you drive onto a big train and it drives you through.’

TheDuraMaters

6.

‘About 5 years ago, I found out that local anaesthetic was NOT in fact, anaesthetic that had been made locally.

‘I thought general was just the default NHS anaesthetic. People seemed happy they were having local over general, and I reasoned it was because it was better for you, like local honey.’

Violet_Daydreams

7.

‘That Ark-un-saw and Ar-kansas (as I thought) were the same place. Must’ve been about 43 when I realised.’

surreyade

8.

‘I did the opposite of you with carrots – I sort of noticed for years that my mouth got itchy after I ate raw carrots and for some reason no part of my brain thought “Hm, maybe we shouldn’t eat them then”. Eventually by sheer chance I read somewhere that being allergic to specifically raw carrots was a thing and went “ohhhh”.’

HotShoulder3099

9.

‘I thought Private Ambulances were for people going to private hospitals. I was 40 when I was told they were for collecting the bodies :(‘

sweetlambly