The Team USA ice hockey captain’s A++ response to Donald Trump’s sexist joke was the sort of statesmanship Trump can only dream of

You might already have seen Donald Trump’s sexist joke to members of America’s Olympic gold-medal winning men’s hockey team after he invited them to the White House.

The American president joked that he’d have to invite the women’s team as well otherwise he’d be impeached.

Trump mocks the gold medal-winning US women's hockey team: "I must tell you, we're going to have to bring the women's team, you do know that. I do believe I probably would be impeached." pic.twitter.com/t2gFUtemfv — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 23, 2026

And we mention it not because we want to think about Trump any more than we strictly have to, but because of this response from Hilary Knight, captain of the Team USA women’s hockey team, who also won gold.

And it had everyone cheering because it’s the sort of statesmanship that Trump can only dream of.

“The joke was distasteful and unfortunate…Now I have to sit in front of you…and explain someone else’s behavior. It’s not my responsibility.” – @TeamUSA captain and Torrent forward Hilary Knight on the call and joke by President Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/JgKz18fzi1 — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) February 26, 2026

Bravo!

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for it.

1.

It’s not a woman’s responsibility to explain away the behaviour of men. It’s not our responsibility to coddle. To smile. To laugh when we’re disparaged. Hilary Knight rightfully shifted the focus to the accomplishments of the US Women’s Hockey Team. What a role model. https://t.co/ktu5LwYVQN — Kelly (@broadwaybabyto) February 26, 2026

2.

She is so right – why does she have to explain someone else’s bad behavior. — Magril (@Magril2) February 26, 2026

3.

hilary knight you’ll always be a legend pic.twitter.com/RlrqLxoORd — bee (@sidharls) February 25, 2026

4.

im not done with this video hilary correcting herself from “best American women’s team” to “best American team” is so peak https://t.co/qvNj7Bqyps — fork (@unforktunately) February 26, 2026

5.

@HilaryKnight Could not have said this any more perfectly than she did. An amazing team, so incredible to watch. — Hockey Is Life (@Apryl404) February 26, 2026

6.

She articulates her point better than any politician. Bravo! — Bill (@wga2557) February 26, 2026

7.

She just nailed it. Being the adult in the room having to explain why the children misbehaved — tmcp (@pcmt7591) February 26, 2026

8.