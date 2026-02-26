Sport donald trump Winter Olympics

The Team USA ice hockey captain’s A++ response to Donald Trump’s sexist joke was the sort of statesmanship Trump can only dream of

John Plunkett. Updated February 26th, 2026

You might already have seen Donald Trump’s sexist joke to members of America’s Olympic gold-medal winning men’s hockey team after he invited them to the White House.

The American president joked that he’d have to invite the women’s team as well otherwise he’d be impeached.

And we mention it not because we want to think about Trump any more than we strictly have to, but because of this response from Hilary Knight, captain of the Team USA women’s hockey team, who also won gold.

And it had everyone cheering because it’s the sort of statesmanship that Trump can only dream of.

Bravo!

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for it.

