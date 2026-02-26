‘What’s the most unsettling thing a child has ever said to you?’ – 19 uncomfortable truths out of the mouths of babes

Life children r/AskReddit

Children. They’re cute, lovable and have absolutely no filter. So when a kid tells you something that stops you dead in your tracks, you’d better be listening because they mean it, in the nicest way possible.

So when user Content-Hair-2629 rocked up on Ask Reddit and posed the question:

What’s the most unsettling thing a child has ever said to you?

…the fear leapt straight off the page.

1.

About ten years ago one of my nieces said “Uncle, I have a secret to tell you!” (whispers) “I’m going to kill you! I’m going to super-duper kill you…the next time I see you!” Now, I have seen her many times since then and I have yet to be super-duper killed, and she seems pretty well adjusted, so I’m not too worried about it. But I did keep an eye on her that next time she saw me.

–Turkzillas_gobble

2.

The other day my wife and I went to a local wildlife park and as we were passing the kids climbing area, a mom starts to playfully chase one of her kids onto a spiderweb climbing structure. Then her other kid grabs her leg and very seriously tells her ‘Mom I don’t think you should go on this because you might be too heavy and break it’. Absolutely stone cold.

–aspidities_87

3.

My 5-year-old nephew looked at my hands and said, “Your skin is starting to look like grandpa’s before he went in the ground.” I moisturize aggressively now.

–signal-fudge-7870

4.

“i wonder what you would look like without arms” and then she continued to play with her lego

–fran964

5.

Age 5, walking with me through a Lowe’s hardware store; “Wow! There’s a lot of murder weapons in here!”

–heathenboy7261

6.

‘The house told me that this toy isn’t mine” from a four year old that had tears in his eyes and was serious.

–addictedstylist

7.

Apparently when I was about 6 years old I got up at 2:00 a.m. when my parents were partying with their friends in the living room and I looked them all dead in the eye, wide-eyed clutching my little toy cat and said “You’re all dying” because I had just learned that things get old and die and I knew that they were all older than me so in my mind they were, you know closer to death. Then I looked at the person I thought was the oldest and therefore closest to death and said ” You’re first” 🤣😅 I don’t know I guess I just thought that they needed to know.

–frecklesandsass

8.

my 3yr old son asked me if the old lady in the corner lived with us. This was in my house and no one there

–imnotabotimafreeman

9.