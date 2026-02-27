Politics Green Party nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage went straight to Trumpian accusations of cheating because the Greens kicked Reform’s arse in the Gorton and Denton by-election

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 27th, 2026

In case you hadn’t already seen the results, the Green Party’s Hannah Spencer has won the Gorton and Denton by-election, overturning a massive Labour majority and pushing Reform UK into a distant second.

The election was predicted to be a far closer race than it turned out to be, and losing candidate Matt Goodwin was exactly as gracious in humiliating defeat as you’d expect.

But the tin hat of election responses goes to Reform UK leader or top shareholder, or whatever they call it, with this Trumpian accusation of cheating.

This election was a victory for sectarian voting and cheating. Matt Goodwin was a great candidate for us. Roll on the elections on May 7th. It will be goodbye Starmer and goodbye to the Tory party.

‘Never go full Trump’ is a rule all politicians should embrace like their careers depended on it.

