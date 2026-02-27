Nigel Farage went straight to Trumpian accusations of cheating because the Greens kicked Reform’s arse in the Gorton and Denton by-election

Politics Green Party nigel farage Reform UK

In case you hadn’t already seen the results, the Green Party’s Hannah Spencer has won the Gorton and Denton by-election, overturning a massive Labour majority and pushing Reform UK into a distant second.

Gorton and Denton by-election result: GRN: 40.7% (+27.5)

REF: 28.7% (+14.7)

LAB: 25.4% (-25.3)

CON: 1.9% (-6.0)

LDEM: 1.8% (-2.1) Green GAIN from Labour. — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) February 27, 2026

Introducing Hannah Spencer MP 💚 pic.twitter.com/sbTxXcEh8O — The Green Party (@TheGreenParty) February 27, 2026

The election was predicted to be a far closer race than it turned out to be, and losing candidate Matt Goodwin was exactly as gracious in humiliating defeat as you’d expect.

Statement: “We are losing our country. A dangerous Muslim sectarianism has emerged. We have only one general election left to save Britain. Vote Reform every chance you get. I will continue the fight. I will always fight for you. I will stand at the next general election. Matt.” pic.twitter.com/2jLMNv0ap6 — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) February 27, 2026

But the tin hat of election responses goes to Reform UK leader or top shareholder, or whatever they call it, with this Trumpian accusation of cheating.

‘Never go full Trump’ is a rule all politicians should embrace like their careers depended on it.

Oh shut up you lying MAGA prick. https://t.co/R0GEr3HOiV — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) February 27, 2026

What a little weasel… https://t.co/UhtaDo0qDD — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 27, 2026

Here we go, Nigel’s lies kick in. pic.twitter.com/J1xIHr2byq — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) February 27, 2026

No fucking way are you this much of a fanny! — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) February 27, 2026

this is straight out of the trump playbook. never been clearer how important it is for us to unite and reject reform and their hate. tonight clearly shows it’s greens that are in the position to do it. https://t.co/g7ck6TY65w — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) February 27, 2026

You’re riding a wave of anti-government sentiment, and the electorate is already seeing you through. You lost. Your orange daddy’s tactics won’t work here. This isn’t America. https://t.co/G4rpD5uuKx — Sean McDonald (@seanmcdonald01) February 27, 2026

You lost and you’re very bitter Why haven’t you congratulated Hannah Spencer? — Zara Hussain (@zarahussain999) February 27, 2026

