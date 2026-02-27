RFK Jr posted a spoof commercial for his very own action figure and self-awareness must be sold separately

Politics fail robert kennedy jr toys

RFK Jr. is known for many things: his grating voice, his extramarital affairs, his brain worms.

Now we know him as an action figure.

Unfortunately for the United States, none of those things apply to his day job as head of the Department of Health and Human Services and the country continues to circle the drain because of it.

The Trump-appointed conspiracy theorist running the health department continues to act like an internet troll instead of the man in charge of keeping Americans safe and healthy.

Here’s a post on RFK Jr’s official Twitter account showing the health secretary as a toy that can be manipulated by child-like hands. Symbolism anyone?

The review came rolling in and it doesn’t appear that this toy line will last very long.

1.

Kitsch is cool. But you know what’s even cooler — removing toxic pesticides and herbicides from the market. So. — Toby Rogers (@uTobian) February 26, 2026

2.

** Glyphosate spray pack and contaminated water bundle sold separately ** — lindsay  ann (@lindsayann) February 26, 2026

3.

Making posts about how you are a toy for sale is funny, but not for the reasons you might think. — Truthstream Media (@truthstreamnews) February 26, 2026

4.

You can still take this down pic.twitter.com/u4h76aGD1w — Lucius George ⬛️ (@SageOfScoob) February 26, 2026

5.

everyone is 12 theory remains undefeated https://t.co/I4b59hT9tk — Dev (@sleepy_devo) February 26, 2026

6.

You are an embarrassment to the Kennedy name, and your father would be humiliated by what you have done if he were still alive. https://t.co/23Q0cEeAIG — ♡ (@emkenobi) February 27, 2026

7.