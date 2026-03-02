Social Media funny

The Allister Heath headline generator is so convincing, it’s almost as unhinged as the real thing – 23 absurdly Heathian favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 2nd, 2026

In a newpaper renowned for right-wing opinion pieces so unhinged that they come across as parody, Allister Heath has somehow managed to carve out a reputation for being particularly over the top.

His opinion pieces sit squarely in the once-seen-never-forgotten category, with nuggets like these making it clear how he earned his reputation.

We are the West’s last generation before the new Dark Age begins There is no future for our civilisation if universities’ totalitarian indoctrination of the young continues

Western civilisation is being driven to oblivion by the false prophets of ‘diversity’ The woke revolutionaries reject real equality in favour of a permanent revolution against fairness and merit

Britain is being impoverished by a Remainer institutional mind virus A buck-passing elite would rather blame Brexit for our many woes than accept their own responsibility ALLISTER HEATH

Ah, the good old remainer mind virus that definitely exists and isn’t just a sad Maga ripoff.

It’s no surprise, then, that Heath’s hyperbole has inspired the New World – formerly the New European – to create an Allister Heath headline generator. The magazine’s creative director, Martin Nicholls, shared it on Bluesky.

In honour of the Sunday Telegraph's editor and offical maddest columnist, we have created the Allister Heath headline generator…
[image or embed]

— Martin Nicholls (@martinnicholls.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 10:46 AM

It caught the attention of LBC’s James O’Brien, who has featured Heath’s work in his Unhinged Headline shout-outs from time to time.

All Hail, the patron saint of ‘Unhinged Headlines’ received g the respect he deserves.

[image or embed]

— James O’Brien (@mrjamesob.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 11:48 AM

The generator was an instant hit, with people creating some headlines so utterly Heath-coded that we half suspected they might just be chucking real ones into the mix.

These were our favourites.

1.

[image or embed]

— John Bull (@garius.bsky.social) February 27, 2026 at 8:01 AM

2.

[image or embed]

— Irritated Llama (@irritatedllama.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 12:20 PM

3.

Love it.

[image or embed]

— Adrian Allen (@nornirnlib.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 1:09 PM

4.

Blimey. When the pisstake throws out the truth…

[image or embed]

— Sarah Murphy (@13sarahmurphy.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 1:41 PM

5.

[image or embed]

— Jules Rowe (@jcrowecwll.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 7:57 PM

6.

The gift that keeps giving.

[image or embed]

— AWoodall (@mrspungoe.bsky.social) February 27, 2026 at 9:09 AM

7.

Excellent!

[image or embed]

— datestamp.bsky.social (@datestamp.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 1:45 PM

8.

[image or embed]

— Chris Hudson (@chrishudson.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 11:43 AM

9.

[image or embed]

— famouskopites.bsky.social (@famouskopites.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 9:50 PM

10.

My personal favourite

[image or embed]

— Mike Ainsworth (@softmachine1970.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 1:41 PM

11.

This is an extremely fun way to kill a few minutes on a by-election day: generate your own Allister Heath headlines. Here's mine.

[image or embed]

— James Ball (@jamesrball.com) February 26, 2026 at 11:27 AM

12.

Brilliant 👏 👏 🤣

[image or embed]

— Cat Herder (@lenoresimson.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 12:04 PM

