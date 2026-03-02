The Allister Heath headline generator is so convincing, it’s almost as unhinged as the real thing – 23 absurdly Heathian favourites

Social Media funny

In a newpaper renowned for right-wing opinion pieces so unhinged that they come across as parody, Allister Heath has somehow managed to carve out a reputation for being particularly over the top.

His opinion pieces sit squarely in the once-seen-never-forgotten category, with nuggets like these making it clear how he earned his reputation.

Ah, the good old remainer mind virus that definitely exists and isn’t just a sad Maga ripoff.

It’s no surprise, then, that Heath’s hyperbole has inspired the New World – formerly the New European – to create an Allister Heath headline generator. The magazine’s creative director, Martin Nicholls, shared it on Bluesky.

It caught the attention of LBC’s James O’Brien, who has featured Heath’s work in his Unhinged Headline shout-outs from time to time.

The generator was an instant hit, with people creating some headlines so utterly Heath-coded that we half suspected they might just be chucking real ones into the mix.

These were our favourites.

This is an extremely fun way to kill a few minutes on a by-election day: generate your own Allister Heath headlines. Here's mine. [image or embed] — James Ball (@jamesrball.com) February 26, 2026 at 11:27 AM

