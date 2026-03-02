US donald trump Iran sean spicer

Sean Spicer trolled ‘our good buddies the British’ for not helping America attack Iran and these homegrown smackdowns will make you proud to be British

John Plunkett. Updated March 2nd, 2026

You will no doubt remember Donald Trump’s old press secretary Sean Spicer who held court in the White House for a good deal of Trump’s first term in office.

He’s not been on the frontline of politics for some time now but Spicer still likes to indulge in the dark arts, as witnessed by this gratuitous trolling of ‘our good buddies the British’ after initially refusing to allow Trump to use British airbases to attack Iran.

Since Spicer tweeted this Keir Starmer is allowing Trump to use British airbases, but that’s not why we’re here.

We’re here because there was no end of Brits only too happy to put Spicer back into his box, and these people surely said it best.

