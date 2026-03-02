Sean Spicer trolled ‘our good buddies the British’ for not helping America attack Iran and these homegrown smackdowns will make you proud to be British

US donald trump Iran sean spicer

You will no doubt remember Donald Trump’s old press secretary Sean Spicer who held court in the White House for a good deal of Trump’s first term in office.

He’s not been on the frontline of politics for some time now but Spicer still likes to indulge in the dark arts, as witnessed by this gratuitous trolling of ‘our good buddies the British’ after initially refusing to allow Trump to use British airbases to attack Iran.

just a reminder, our good buddies the British refused to allow the US military to operate out of any of their bases — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) March 1, 2026

Since Spicer tweeted this Keir Starmer is allowing Trump to use British airbases, but that’s not why we’re here.

We’re here because there was no end of Brits only too happy to put Spicer back into his box, and these people surely said it best.

1.

Just a reminder, #Trump has insulted our British Forces, insulted NATO, and treated the UK as an enemy. We no longer have any duty to follow USA into another pointless foreign war, especially one designed to divert attention from documentary evidence of his paedophilia. https://t.co/DZsVvKUDMw — John O’Connell (@jdpoc) March 1, 2026

2.

You threaten to invade NATO allies, told the world you don’t need allies, insulted our people who died in your wars, monster is for absorbing the refugees from your wars, and collude with Russia in their continued war on our continent. How about you go fuck yourself? — Flatpack Fellamunculus 🏴‍☠️ (@tryingattimes) March 1, 2026

3.

Sucking Putin’s cock and mocking our war dead in Iraq/Afghanistan probably didn’t help though — 🐧 Tāwhaki the Penguin God🐧🦞 (@TawhakiTheGod) March 1, 2026

4.

Just a reminder, your administration refuses to support the Ukrainian army to strike anywhere in Russia with long range weapons. https://t.co/QwJ1Og2Dg7 — Damian Low (@DamianLow3) March 1, 2026

5.

just a reminder, our good buddies the MAGA ‘Mericans refused to support the Ukrainian army to strike anywhere in russia with long range weapons. — 🇨🇭 naFONDUE 🧀 (@NAFOndue) March 1, 2026

6.