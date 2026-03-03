Someone asked “Of all movie opening scenes, what one sold the entire film the most?”, and this brutal blockbuster quietly took all the awards

Entertainment films

If you’re a film fan and still on Twitter, you should do yourself a favour and follow cinesthetic, who posts great clips and prompts to get the movie buffs engaged.

A recent one was about perfectly thought-out openings.

Of all movie opening scenes, what one sold the entire film the most? — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) February 24, 2026

Everyone can come up with a spectacular opening they’ve seen, apart from Michael Owen, perhaps. IYKYK.

Here are a few wonderful examples.

Trainspotting – Choose Life – Opening scene pic.twitter.com/KyaYj0WdTh — (♡ τᎯરεκ ♥)⌒。+♬゛ (@axlrose995) February 24, 2026

'Jaws' set the tone right from the get go.pic.twitter.com/nPGqDbzi6y — Da PozCast (@DaPozCast) February 24, 2026

The Lion King LITERALLY released the opening scene as its first trailer, banking on its strength alone with the film just a third through completion at the time of the trailer's release. https://t.co/Xvt7Xy30RC pic.twitter.com/tQHBhpGJuv — H Y R O (@heyrow) February 26, 2026

They get no argument from us. They definitely fit the bill. But one that really got people talking – ironically – was this heartbreaking early scene from 2018’s atmospheric horror-sci-fi, A Quiet Place.

In A Quiet Place (2018), John Krasinski insisted the opening prove the rule instead of explain it. The studio pushed back on how harsh it was, but he kept it. One small sound, one instant consequence, and the movie never has to repeat itself. pic.twitter.com/wXjJLpNhhU https://t.co/UiAP1GFB1E — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) February 25, 2026

You can’t say it isn’t memorable. Tweeters shared their reviews.

1.

Emily's reaction really sells it. She knows it's over—you see it in her eyes. She's already halfway through the five stages of grief before her husband takes two steps. — Carlos Jimenez (@TheBratScribe) February 25, 2026

2.

That choice by John Krasinski set the tone perfectly. You understood the stakes immediately, so the story could just move forward. It trusted the audience to be smart, and that made the whole film more intense. — Gelson Luz (@gelsonluz) February 26, 2026

3.

Insane theatre experience 🙌 my heart was pounding out of my chest https://t.co/QmhfcAm1mY — ℘ཞı 🌷💝🧘‍♀️ (@priyank65601552) February 27, 2026

4.

That opening is pure cinematic genius and sets the stage perfectly! 🤯🎬 #AQuietPlace — TrendTrackerX (@KarimD66210) February 26, 2026

5.

Saw that clip on YouTube. Never rushed to see a movie like that before ever. Complete sets the tone and stakes for the rest of the film. — George Boyd (@GrumpyBearDad) February 26, 2026

6.

Watching this in theaters is completely insane, it’s the quietest youll ever hear a theater — Gadefilms (@Gadefilms) February 26, 2026

7.

one of the things i do love about this scene is that when the camera goes to the deaf girl, it all becomes silent (except the music) so you can really feel how it is from her perspective. — VitrocitySin (@VitrocitySin) February 26, 2026

8.

This scene really sold the movie for me .. right after the scene I pushed pause my mouth was open in shock. Instantly i left to buy some pizza and popcorn because I knew this movie was gonna be a banger . — Moy 💭 (@Moytweets_) February 26, 2026

9.

Also, Instead of writing typical dialogue, John Krasinski and his co-writers invented a fully functional sign language for the Abbott family and Krasinski insisted the actors learn it for real, not just memorize hand motions. That’s one reason the communication feels so natural… pic.twitter.com/TjkZetBX5x — Graphics CGI (@GraphicsCGI) February 26, 2026

10.

This scene was actually improvised, a monstrous alien wasn't meant to kill the child but it did and they just went with it. https://t.co/ahZZH3HoBC — The Chris You Know (@Saucecore) February 26, 2026

11.

This is how you leave a very lasting impression on your audience!! https://t.co/VldpCCNHBW — Sesshōmaru 🌙🔮 (@ThereGoPhee) February 25, 2026

12.

It was still ruined by them showing the monster, would have added way more tension if you had no clue what what even grabbed him — mr. dr (@lelzman115) February 26, 2026

13.

This might be the most painful opening to a film I have ever seen. The gasp and collective sobbing from so many people in a theater so early on in a movie?? Not sure I have ever experienced that. https://t.co/PbzTC05suY — morganstarship🗡💖 (@morganmenzel) February 26, 2026

14.

I was in college when this movie came out. I got high af, ordered a biryani, and sat down to watch. 30 minutes in, I was like woah this movie really is quiet, like it has no sound at all. Such a sensory experience. Then I realised I had been watching it on mute. https://t.co/BG6lbhol1r — aman (@supermasteroshi) February 26, 2026

15.

I was stunned the first time I saw this oml https://t.co/1ZEzHTH0t6 — hazel 🦪 (@sovereigngyu) February 26, 2026

This would have been a very different film. Possibly much, much shorter.

Tom Cruise would have got there in time — Devolution (@Devolution2000) February 26, 2026

