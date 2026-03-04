Politics donald trump Iran

Donald Trump’s apparent realisation that the Iranian leader they just killed could be replaced by someone just as bad had people hollering into next year

Saul Hutson. Updated March 4th, 2026

The more the current White House debriefs the rest of the world on their plan for Iran, the more it’s clear that there is absolutely no plan at all.

Donald Trump was spitballing ideas for what might happen next when he stumbled upon an epiphany: uh-oh, maybe the next guy will be just as bad.

Here’s what the guy who attacked Iran under false pretenses had to say about changing regimes.

Sounds like Donnie didn’t really think this through. 100s of people are dead, American soldiers are dying, and the President of the United States has a “guess” that it could wind up being just as “bad” as it was before the senseless violence and destruction.

It’s almost too on-the-nose. This administration is just flying by the seat of its pants and putting the rest of the world in disarray.

Twitter had some feedback for the President’s improvisational war strategy.

