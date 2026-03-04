Donald Trump’s apparent realisation that the Iranian leader they just killed could be replaced by someone just as bad had people hollering into next year

Politics donald trump Iran

The more the current White House debriefs the rest of the world on their plan for Iran, the more it’s clear that there is absolutely no plan at all.

Donald Trump was spitballing ideas for what might happen next when he stumbled upon an epiphany: uh-oh, maybe the next guy will be just as bad.

Here’s what the guy who attacked Iran under false pretenses had to say about changing regimes.

Trump: “I guess the worst case is we do this and then somebody takes over who is as bad as the previous person. That could happen.” pic.twitter.com/8nrdyhBOsg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 3, 2026

Sounds like Donnie didn’t really think this through. 100s of people are dead, American soldiers are dying, and the President of the United States has a “guess” that it could wind up being just as “bad” as it was before the senseless violence and destruction.

It’s almost too on-the-nose. This administration is just flying by the seat of its pants and putting the rest of the world in disarray.

Twitter had some feedback for the President’s improvisational war strategy.

1.

Really seems like this is just occurring to him for the first time https://t.co/y3lkRcVBh6 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 3, 2026

2.

he needs to keep talking as much as possible because it keeps revealing there was genuinely no plan at all and really thought they’d wrap this up in one day https://t.co/uZxAQgtQug — onion person (@CantEverDie) March 3, 2026

3.

No shit. That’s why you don’t stumble ass backward into regime change wars https://t.co/snNc0BK3v0 — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) March 3, 2026

4.

So billions will be spent and lives will be lost for nothing? https://t.co/lWg7PgnKBP — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 3, 2026

5.

Really filling you with confidence, right? https://t.co/LS4HNN8xlE — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 4, 2026

6.

The more he talks the bigger the hole he’s digging for himself. Which is great news for the Dems in a really important election year — John Brown (@John_FKN_Brown) March 3, 2026

7.

“Could be, we’re getting our military killed in vain. Could be” – the President of the United States — John Oleske (@JohnOleske) March 3, 2026

8.