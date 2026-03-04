Trump was asked why there was no evacuation plan for stranded Americans and his answer totally nailed the state of the White House right now

Politics donald trump Iran plan

Donald Trump continues his “Wait, WHAT happened?” approach to managing the fallout from America’s attack on Iran. The latest issue the President almost remember in time: Americans who are stranded in the Middle East after the attack has closed up airspace in the area.

It’s a very complicated issue. One that demands serious planning and infrastructure. It’s also something the President is currently struggling with because the war “happened all very quickly.”

Q: Commercial air travel is severely restricted in the Middle East. Thousands of Americans are stranded. Why wasn’t there an evacuation plan? TRUMP: Because it happened all very quickly pic.twitter.com/0Ylpel2wF4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 3, 2026

The Commander in Chief seems tired — and tired of talking about this. Unfortunately, it’s an international incident and he needs to figure it out.

At least when Marco Rubio realized he’d left his citizens completely on their own in a foreign land, he held an impromptu and frantic press conference about it.

Marco Rubio pleads with TV networks to help the administration return Americans home who are stranded in the Middle East pic.twitter.com/hOrQEIJ9hC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 3, 2026

Not exactly the sense of calm Americans are looking for right now.

Everyone watching at home was alarmed.

Even George W. Bush gave a 48-hours heads up to all Americans in the region. The idea that Trump couldn’t do this is absurd. He didn’t give a shit. https://t.co/SF1pwmiPAA — Warren (@swd2) March 3, 2026

This is Trump’s “Concepts of a Plan” War. He can’t explain why it’s happening, how it ends, or share a plan for how we will get Americans stuck in the region to safety. https://t.co/gDl2jOaFuY — Rep. Shontel Brown (@RepShontelBrown) March 3, 2026

Thousands of Americans stranded because Trump doesn’t care and did not prepare https://t.co/6dK2cEIaVv — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 3, 2026

Shouldn’t they have thought about this shit BEFORE they attacked Iran?!?! https://t.co/Mku3bNcr4h — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 3, 2026

These reckless idiots started a war with Iran and did nothing to prepare to rescue American citizens stuck in the crossfire https://t.co/XxUb5TyYs2 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 3, 2026

