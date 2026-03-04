Politics donald trump Iran plan

Trump was asked why there was no evacuation plan for stranded Americans and his answer totally nailed the state of the White House right now

Saul Hutson. Updated March 4th, 2026

Donald Trump continues his “Wait, WHAT happened?” approach to managing the fallout from America’s attack on Iran. The latest issue the President almost remember in time: Americans who are stranded in the Middle East after the attack has closed up airspace in the area.

It’s a very complicated issue. One that demands serious planning and infrastructure. It’s also something the President is currently struggling with because the war “happened all very quickly.”

The Commander in Chief seems tired — and tired of talking about this. Unfortunately, it’s an international incident and he needs to figure it out.

At least when Marco Rubio realized he’d left his citizens completely on their own in a foreign land, he held an impromptu and frantic press conference about it.

Not exactly the sense of calm Americans are looking for right now.

Everyone watching at home was alarmed.

