An American asked Brits for help before trying British mustard for the first time and they were only too happy to help

We went searching for a little bit of respite from writing about Iran and found this, an absolute gem of a Q&A from Reddit which will never fail to make us laugh.

It’s an American who reached out across the Atlantic to see if Brits had any advice for them before trying British mustard for the first time.

Here’s what woofwooflol had to say.

‘American here, trying British mustard for the first time. What should I expect?’

And these Brits were only to happy to help and it’s a proper delight.

1.

‘Best way is to eat it as a yoghurt.’

Quick-Cream3483

2.

‘You can usually tell how strong it is by rubbing a small amount in one eye.’

[deleted]

3.

‘Don’t use anymore than 1 jar per sandwich.’

Puzzleheaded_Job3131

4,

‘Yeah. I like to use a straw and do an aggressive snort. Really try and get the whole jar done in one.’

Crood_Oyl

5.

‘You know your sinuses?

‘You won’t.’

[deleted]

6.

‘When my sister moved to the uk and I was back in Brazil still (I’ve been here for 9 years now) she went back to visit and took one of these with her.

‘I absolutely love mustard and came back from a big night out around 6am and was really hungry.

‘On top of the kitchen table there was this and some bread and l thought oh that will do.

‘I’ve put a generous amount of this mustard on a tiny bit of bread and ate it.

‘2 seconds after I was sober, coughing, nostrils cleared and crying.’

citorn

7.

‘Hope its on roast beef… beef and mustard goes together like beef and mustard.’

Proof-Following-7999

8.

‘It’s not like american mustard, youll probably need half of that jar for just one sandwhich.’

Admirable_Buffalo_10

9.

‘Wash it down with a mug of Worcestershire sauce.’

Nekokamiguru

10.

‘Make sure you lick the spoon.

‘Really get it all in, clean that bad boy.’

Spuzzells

11.

‘Makes surprisingly good lube, either for self pleasure or with a partner. It has a mild warming effect which certainly adds the ‘wow factor’.’

GuavaInteresting2541

12.

‘I once snorted a six inch line of the dried Coleman’s mustard powder. Would not recommend it at all. It turned all the liquid in my head to mustard. I won a tenner though.’

Dzbot1234

13.

‘It’s a small jar so use the whole lot.’

waamoandy

To conclude …

‘I love how evil all us brits in this sub are 😂😂😂.’

buzz3001

Source Reddit u/woofwooflol