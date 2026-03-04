A Maga said there wasn’t one thing Spain did better than America and it was a glorious self-own for the record books

US MAGA spain

Donald Trump has got the hump with Spain after they declined to allow US forced to use Spanish forces to launch strikes on Iran.

Entirely within Spain’s rights, obviously, not that you’d know it from Trump’s totally on-brand tirade, branding Spain a ‘terrible ally’ and threatening to ‘cut of all trade’ (not that he can actually do that, but that’s another story).

It prompted this particular Maga to take to Twitter to say there wasn’t one thing Spain did better than America (not including respecting international law, obviously).

I literally cannot name one thing that Spain 🇵🇹 does better than America — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) March 3, 2026

And the smackdowns came raining down to glorious effect and these people surely said it best.

Half Spanish woman walks into the chat. 😏 This is what the Spanish can do better: 🍷 wine

🥘 food, obviously

🏥 universal healthcare

🚌 quality of life

📏 lower obesity rates

🖼️ culture

🏖️ beautiful place

❤️ life expectancy

🧍‍♂️ people

💰 cost of living

🏢… https://t.co/q0IvSmfF8j — Atlanta Rey 🇪🇸 🇬🇧 🇬🇱 🇨🇦 🇪🇺 (@areyoflight) March 3, 2026

Spaniards live 5 years longer than Americans. https://t.co/YuhPlSDSOl — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) March 3, 2026

I’ll sum it up for you EVERYTHING. 🇪🇸 https://t.co/drpzW9OsYf pic.twitter.com/bg0SdrMzS5 — Carvajal II Segundo de su nombre 🇪🇸 (@betoreborn2) March 3, 2026

Hello, from Spain! How about universal healthcare, prescription prices, higher life expectancy, roads without potholes, affordable grocery prices, 16 weeks of paid maternity leave, higher water quality standards, a better quality of life according to the US News and World Report. https://t.co/WDKrXObBmH — Dr. Émile P. Torres (they/them) (@xriskology) March 3, 2026

But we reckon this person deserves the top gong.

Para empezar, sabemos distinguir banderas https://t.co/5YrHVo8BYj — Hernán Cortés (@HernnCortes) March 3, 2026

And just in case your Spanish is as good (bad) as ours …

‘To begin with, we know how to distinguish flags’

Bravo, señor! (and in the unlikely event you don’t know what they are referring to, check out the original tweet).

Education. That’s the Portuguese flag sir. https://t.co/y2amJVxsX9 — Helena Villar (@HelenaVillarO) March 4, 2026

Last word to this person.

Let’s all make an extra special effort to buy Spanish goods for them standing up to the big bully Trump.

Y Viva Espana! https://t.co/dUVx8IcPwK — Neil Clark (@NeilClark66) March 3, 2026

