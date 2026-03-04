US MAGA spain

A Maga said there wasn’t one thing Spain did better than America and it was a glorious self-own for the record books

John Plunkett. Updated March 4th, 2026

Donald Trump has got the hump with Spain after they declined to allow US forced to use Spanish forces to launch strikes on Iran.

Entirely within Spain’s rights, obviously, not that you’d know it from Trump’s totally on-brand tirade, branding Spain a ‘terrible ally’ and threatening to ‘cut of all trade’ (not that he can actually do that, but that’s another story).

It prompted this particular Maga to take to Twitter to say there wasn’t one thing Spain did better than America (not including respecting international law, obviously).

And the smackdowns came raining down to glorious effect and these people surely said it best.

But we reckon this person deserves the top gong.

And just in case your Spanish is as good (bad) as ours …

‘To begin with, we know how to distinguish flags’

Bravo, señor! (and in the unlikely event you don’t know what they are referring to, check out the original tweet).

Last word to this person.

READ MORE

Andrew Tate dancing ‘while the bombs fall’ in Dubai was a million miles from the flex he thought it was – 17 scorching burns

Source @3YearLetterman