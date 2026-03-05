Kaitlan Collins asked Karoline Leavitt about the White House’s outrageous scapegoating of the press and her answer totally proved her point beyond doubt

Pics Kaitlan Collins Karoline Leavitt white house

To the White House now, where CNN’s estimable White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins was keen to ask Karoline Leavitt about what Pete Hegseth had to say about the media that dared report the death of US servicemen as a result of America’s attack on Iran.

Hegseth basically said it was un-American and anti-Trump to do so (we paraphrase but only a bit) so what, Collins wondered, did the White House press secretary have to say about that?

I asked the White House about Secretary Hegseth’s comment where he criticized reporting on US troop deaths, saying, “When a few drones get through or tragic things happen, it’s front page news. I get it. the press only wants to make the president look bad, but try for once to… pic.twitter.com/eb5W3dzNOs — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 4, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

It’s really quite a grossly impressive feat that this president was able to assemble so many intensely, viscerally unlikeable people into one administration. Imagine the pools of decrepit humanity one must routinely circulate in to do that. https://t.co/HVnZzSoUSw — Jennifer Erin Valent 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@JenniferEValent) March 4, 2026

2.

Good for @kaitlancollins for asking about @PeteHegseth‘s disgraceful comments this morning about the media’s coverage of the deaths of US service members https://t.co/iIRvLNbfAC — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 4, 2026

3.

Why is Kaitlin the only one in the room providing any pushback to these lies coming from Leavitt? Everyone else in that room should be doing the same exact thing. — Oscar Gonzalez (@OGreporter) March 4, 2026

4.

It’s a sad day when the White House is so concerned about making the President look good that it doesn’t want the press to report on and honor our fallen soldiers. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) March 4, 2026

5.

A nasty, nasty piece of work, this Leavitt character. No lie too big, no smear too grubby… https://t.co/Mcntg9vwtZ — Mike Carlton (@MikeCarlton01) March 4, 2026

6.

The irony of them calling anybody else snowflakes when they meltdown every fucking day is amazing — AnEnemyWithin (@An_Enemy_Within) March 4, 2026

7.

You know someone has lost the argument when they stop addressing the issue and turn to personal attacks.@kaitlancollins stayed composed and professional throughout. Well done to her for keeping her cool in the face of such unprofessional behaviour.https://t.co/EghxEhuZVD — Elijah J. Magnier 🇪🇺 (@ejmalrai) March 5, 2026

8.

9.