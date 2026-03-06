Charlie Stayt just brutally schooled Kemi Badenoch after she said the RAF was ‘just hanging around’ the Iran war and people loved him for it

Politics Charlie stayt Iran Kemi Badenoch

It’s usual at a time of crisis – and what’s going on in the Middle East right now is absolutely one of those – for party political leaders to put aside their differences to come together in the national interest.

Kemi Badenoch decided not to do that at PMQs – each to their own – and was still sniping on BBC1’s Breakfast programme on Friday.

At which point enter the programme’s estimable presenter Charlie Stayt, who was keen to pick up on what the Conservative Party leader had said about RAF jets just ‘hanging around’.

And Stayt simply wasn’t letting it go and people loved him for it.

@KemiBadenoch thinks our brave armed forces are ‘just hanging around’ and Charlie Stayt quite rightly sets the record straight.#BBCbreakfast pic.twitter.com/AwkYWyvkrB — Mike H (@mikoh123) March 6, 2026

Boom!

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

1.

Charlie Stayt putting the Tories’ ever-adolescent leader Kemi Badenoch back in her box after she spouts a load of misinformation about the British military’s involvement in the operation in Iran You just love to see it 👌 pic.twitter.com/azbTi9jq46 — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) March 6, 2026

2.

Blimey, nice one, Charlie.

Poor @KemiBadenoch. Someone sold her that line about arrows & archers & she’s trying her best to get her money’s worth. She’s been wheeling it out relentlessly.

But it’s a bullshit, inapplicable metaphor & she’s just been told. Again. — scarlett636 (@shhhyounohoo) March 6, 2026

3.

Kemi “I don’t do gaffes” Badenoch strikes again — Robespierre (YouTube) 📢 (@MaxFRobespierre) March 6, 2026

4.

For my money, the sight of a right wing politician being properly challenged on the BBC, is all too rare. So yes, it’s especially good when it does happen. Charlie’s one of the good guys. — Adrian Brown (@supersonicade) March 6, 2026

5.

The disrespect from Kemi Badenoch saying our soldiers are “just hanging around” is unbelievable. These brave men and women are the reason she gets to live the comfortable life she has and enjoy the privilege of saying this kind of crap in the first place. Show some fucking… — Chris (#Scandal still NO Justice PO GF WR) (@Chrisviews43) March 6, 2026

6.

She is not a credible politician let alone a credible LOTTO.

Extraordinary thing to say, on so many levels, about British Armed Forces in action . Having to be strongly and persistently rebuked for doing so by @BBCNews https://t.co/XMtR8B5MV1 — Hulme. 🐝🌹 (@LabourHulme) March 6, 2026

7.

She’s a disgrace to the UK. She’s one of many in the Tory Party and Tory 2.0 Party badmouthing our military after they slashed it to the bare bones. — Filly ☘️ (@fillypepper) March 6, 2026

8.

Disrespect for our forces aside, Kemi is doing a remarkable job of shooting herself in both feet. — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) March 6, 2026

9.

Kemi is abhorrent. What a bloody insult to our servicemen — Jayne Guest (@jayne_guest) March 6, 2026

Bravo Charlie Stayt, one of our very favourite BBC News types.

READ MORE

This British former Nato military chief’s takedown of Trump’s attack on Iran was simply magnificent and had Brits everywhere applauding

Source @mikoh123