Charlie Stayt just brutally schooled Kemi Badenoch after she said the RAF was ‘just hanging around’ the Iran war and people loved him for it

Updated March 6th, 2026

It’s usual at a time of crisis – and what’s going on in the Middle East right now is absolutely one of those – for party political leaders to put aside their differences to come together in the national interest.

Kemi Badenoch decided not to do that at PMQs – each to their own – and was still sniping on BBC1’s Breakfast programme on Friday.

At which point enter the programme’s estimable presenter Charlie Stayt, who was keen to pick up on what the Conservative Party leader had said about RAF jets just ‘hanging around’.

And Stayt simply wasn’t letting it go and people loved him for it.

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

Bravo Charlie Stayt, one of our very favourite BBC News types.

