This British former Nato military chief’s takedown of Trump’s attack on Iran was simply magnificent and had Brits everywhere applauding

Donald Trump has been giving Keir Starmer no end of stick for not immediately rushing to his side to attack Iran.

And everything we have learned since about this extraordinary war suggests Starmer was completely right not to do so. But it hasn’t stopped media commentators (and opposition leader Kemi Badenoch) piling in on the PM.

Not so this man, however, former deputy supreme allied commander Europe, Nato, Richard Schiff whose response to what Trump is doing – and how Starmer handled it – had Brits everywhere applauding. Especially in our house.

‘America is being led by a couple of gung-ho nutters.’ Not exactly the usual diplomatic language, but a fair appraisal of this grotesque situation all the same. pic.twitter.com/qOgUGS9F0z — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) March 5, 2026

Well they do say it’s best to talk in language Trump will understand (we think our favourite bit is the Mark Austin’s super rapid blinking when Schiff calls them ‘gang ho nutters’.

And these people loved it just as much as we did.

