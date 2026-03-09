Fox News got caught playing an old clip to cover up for Trump’s utterly disrespectful headgear at the dignified transfer of fallen members of the forces – 21 scathing responses

US donald trump Fox News Iran

The US-Israel war with Iran (which is what it is, regardless of conflicting claims from the Trump regime) is only nine days old, yet the death toll is well over a thousand in Iran, at least 300 in Lebanon, and twelve in Israel.

News has also emerged overnight of the death of another member of the US armed forces, bringing their casualty total to seven.

🚨 BREAKING: CENTCOM confirms a 7th U.S. service member has died from injuries in Iran's initial missile attacks during Operation Epic Fury. Thoughts and prayers for the fallen and their family. pic.twitter.com/x9SmLwkrOa — Aaron Dibert (@dibert_aaron) March 8, 2026

The news broke just a day after the process of bringing home the remains of the previous six deceased members of the forces, known as the dignified transfer, which took place with the families, the president and VP Vance at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Trump, unfortunately, didn’t appear to have got the memo about the dignified part.

Why didn’t you tell that asshole to take his damn hat off?!?! pic.twitter.com/HqiNSzkumP — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 8, 2026

The president is wearing a white golf cap. At Dover. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 7, 2026

There is not a gram of moral dignity in this cholesterol-soaked lump of butter. pic.twitter.com/Mff2eS8ypB — Gandalv (@Microinteracti1) March 8, 2026

He wore that tacky ass gold USA hat and never took it off. He’s pathetic. pic.twitter.com/BRtffXcb3w — Mason (@masonisonx) March 8, 2026

It’s not *just* a baseball hat. It’s a fucking *campaign* hat. There are times when we should rise above being Democrats or Republicans. This is one of those times. There wasn’t a single person who was willing to tell him, “No. Not now.”?? — Emily A. The Spirit of Jezebel (@emzorbit) March 8, 2026

When Fox News reported on the solemn event, they didn’t show Trump’s disgraceful display of self-promotion. They replaced the footage with a clip from a previous dignified transfer, in which the president had left the Trump.com merchandise at home.

📺FAKE FOX NEWS: In shocking example of MAGA propaganda, @foxandfriends Weekend replaces footage of Trump's attendance at Dover AFB dignified transfer yesterday with video clip of Trump attending similar transfer on December 17, 2025 — all because he wore a baseball cap yesterday https://t.co/B06cdaAWRi pic.twitter.com/7iyoxUrM1D — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) March 8, 2026

After it became clear that they hadn’t pulled the wool over the public’s eyes, they apologised, claiming it was inadvertent. Sure, Jan.

Here's back to back clips of Fox & Friends misleading viewers by presenting as though it's new an old clip of Donald Trump attending a dignified transfer without his campaign baseball cap on (unlike yesterday, when he wore one), then apologizing for it later in the show pic.twitter.com/ig1o5qn72a — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 8, 2026

Twitter wasn’t buying their excuse, and they were appalled.

1.

Fox News is lying for the president! https://t.co/pCl8fhRI8q — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 8, 2026

2.

Are you kidding me?? Fake news! https://t.co/vqXe9R7lEz — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 8, 2026

3.

As though we needed any more evidence that Fox "News" is a mendacious propaganda machine and not remotely a serious journalistic enterprise. Still, this is pretty astounding. https://t.co/64TvHXTUMp — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) March 8, 2026

4.

The only people stupid enough to buy this is the cult. In no fucking way was this a mistake. https://t.co/2Avf5vbm3y — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) March 8, 2026

5.

Fox is admitting it and apologizing, but still not showing the correct footage from what I can see. https://t.co/i7wfnJIHLw — Metermaid 🪁 (@Metermaid1935) March 8, 2026

6.

Fox News has reached the point now where they are blatantly disrespecting dead troops to make trump look better. https://t.co/0exeYniTJB — Covie (@covie_93) March 8, 2026

7.

Fox & Friends Weekend replaced footage of Trump's Dover AFB dignified transfer from yesterday with a clip from December 17, 2025 -all because he wore a baseball cap yesterday They literally edited reality to make Trump look more respectful pic.twitter.com/5zPWiOnzCb — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) March 8, 2026

8.

They're apologizing for something they did on purpose to hide the fact that Trump was wearing a white campaign hat. — Diane McKenna (@DianeMcKenna22) March 8, 2026

9.

Wow holy shit https://t.co/dJ8ICAnUDu — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 8, 2026

10.

Fox News was so embarrassed by Trump's trucker hat, red tie and blue suit that they actually showed the transfer of the WRONG deceased service members rather than our disrespectful POTUS! That tells you all you need to know! https://t.co/ClLfLjzVHz — AntifaPuddin’Pop (@Andie00471) March 8, 2026

11.