US donald trump Fox News Iran

Fox News got caught playing an old clip to cover up for Trump’s utterly disrespectful headgear at the dignified transfer of fallen members of the forces – 21 scathing responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 9th, 2026

The US-Israel war with Iran (which is what it is, regardless of conflicting claims from the Trump regime) is only nine days old, yet the death toll is well over a thousand in Iran, at least 300 in Lebanon, and twelve in Israel.

News has also emerged overnight of the death of another member of the US armed forces, bringing their casualty total to seven.

The news broke just a day after the process of bringing home the remains of the previous six deceased members of the forces, known as the dignified transfer, which took place with the families, the president and VP Vance at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Trump, unfortunately, didn’t appear to have got the memo about the dignified part.

When Fox News reported on the solemn event, they didn’t show Trump’s disgraceful display of self-promotion. They replaced the footage with a clip from a previous dignified transfer, in which the president had left the Trump.com merchandise at home.

After it became clear that they hadn’t pulled the wool over the public’s eyes, they apologised, claiming it was inadvertent. Sure, Jan.

Twitter wasn’t buying their excuse, and they were appalled.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2