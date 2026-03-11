Chefs have been sharing the cooking rules that everyone follows but shouldn’t – 17 kitchen myths debunked

Round Ups Ask Reddit

When it comes to cooking, it’s all too easy to feel overwhelmed by advice. Your mum’s recipes might clash with what you read in cook books, and that’s before you factor in what angry TV chefs recommend.

To cut through the noise, Fuzzy-Ad6843 decided to set the record straight by turning to professionals for advice. And they did this by putting the following question to chefs over at r/AskReddit:

‘Chefs of Reddit, what’s a common cooking rule everyone follows that is actually complete bullshit?’

Start cooking like the best of them by following these top replies…

1.

‘No “10 minute meal” takes 10 min. Maybe 30’

-NetLumpy1818

2.

‘Just wash your damned mushrooms.’

-melston9380

3.

‘No matter how thin you slice it, garlic will not liquify in the pan’

-froggertthewise

4.

‘Treating recipes like gospel. You’re allowed to change what you do to fit your tastes. You can add a little less onion to the soup if you want, or substitute that habanero for a jalapeno, or just nix the cilantro, or whatever. If it tastes good to you and maybe even the folk you are serving, I don’t care what Alton Brown has to say on the matter. ‘Also, watch Alton Brown, the guy’s phenomenal.’

-superfastswm

5.

‘Most people already know this but “searing meat to seal in the juice” is a total myth. Searing is great, just not for that reason.’

-hanky2

6.

‘The only knife skill anyone realistically needs is how to properly hold a knife so you have better control over it. Your average home cook isn’t chopping 5 onions, a whole stalk of celery, and so on. Is it nice to get them done quickly? Sure. It’s all about going the speed you’re comfortable with though. You don’t need chef knife skills, just well enough that you do it right and safe. Adam Regusea did a video on this and his sped up B roll shots show him with his fingers flat and in the way, speeding through the cutting dangerously. Slowed down he’s methodical and making a cut maybe every 3 seconds.’

-ope_sorry_there

7.

‘Not really a rule per se but a lot of home cooks have an issue with seasoning. They’re afraid to. Season that shit.’

-tonysopranosalive

8.

‘Assuming there’s one right or authentic way. Almost nothing is the one, definitive, most correct and authentic way of anything. Cuisine changes constantly as borders adjust and people move and tastes change. Techniques change right alongside the cuisine, so just relax and have fun and do what tastes best.’

-loligo_pealeii

